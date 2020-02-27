Mehta was already a lawyer when he immigrated from India in 1970 with just $7 in his pocket. At that time, he fulfilled the needed requirements to practice in the United States and was admitted to the Pennsylvania Bar. But few firms were willing to hire a foreign-born attorney, and Mehta didn’t have the financial means or connections to hang up his own shingle. So he took a job as a social worker with the nonprofit Children’s Services, Inc. in Philadelphia and set about raising his kids with Gira.