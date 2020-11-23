Maria Chavarria (left) and Jasmin Harris and others sort their items before checking out at Kindy’s Christmas Factory Outlet Store on Nov. 14. At Kindy’s, which has been selling Christmas lights since 1932 as Brite Star Manufacturing, people began calling before Halloween to ask whether the store would open earlier than usual, said president Richard Kinderman. “It’s been kind of dark and desolate for the last two weeks,” he told Inquirer reporter Jason Nark. “I’m biased, but I think Christmas lights make people feel good.”