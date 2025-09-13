How to have a Perfect Philly Day, according to Tokyo’s cheesesteak aficionados Kosuke and Tomomi Chujo

Kosuke and Tomomi Chujo are micro-celebrities in the minds of Philadelphians familiar with their story and cheesesteaks. Their world is one of Tokyo cheesesteaks, Philly funk, and an unabashed affection for the City of Brotherly Love.

In Tokyo’s bustling commercial district of Nihonbashi sits their modest first-floor restaurant, easy to miss if not for the stylized “philly” emblazoned above the door and an interior overflowing with Eagles jerseys, SEPTA gear, and local beers.

Two years ago, The Inquirer reported on the couple’s viral Philly-themed cheesesteak joint, sparking a wave of tourists eager for a taste of home. Since then, the Chujos have hosted Eagles-only Super Bowl parties and returned to Philadelphia as honored guests, with the city rolling out the red carpet: tours from SEPTA, visits with the Eagles, even City Council resolutions recognizing their cultural exchange.

They visit Philly regularly — their next trip is planned for July, timed with the U.S.’s 250th anniversary, the FIFA World Cup, and the MLB All-Star Game. Each time, they’re on a mission to taste more cheesesteaks to refine their Tokyo version (next up: Gooey Looie’s in Pennsport, Mama Mia’s in the Northeast, and Gazzos Steaks in Pottstown).

But most of the year, they’re half a world away, dreaming about Philadelphia from Japan. So when The Inquirer asked what Kosuke Chujo’s “perfect Philly day” might look like, he wrote in on behalf of himself and Tomomi, offering a part fantasy, part love letter — and all Philly.

This interview has been edited for clarity and conciseness.

4:02 a.m.

Just like Rocky, I get up at 4:02 a.m., crack five raw eggs for breakfast, and run through the city’s landmarks. I hit the Italian Market, South Street, and the steps of the Art Museum — children following along, cheering for me as I run. Rocky 7 is coming out soon, and I’m already really excited.

I am joking, but I do enjoy morning walks through Philadelphia. It’s a very scenic to start the day.

8 a.m.

Our favorite coffee shop in Philadelphia is Herman’s Coffee in Pennsport. I love it there. Every time we come to Philadelphia, we visit. They roast their own beans and have nice outdoor seating with lawn chairs.

We just get a hot black coffee; we like the taste of coffee with no sugar. But I do drink my coffee alongside a tonic or Coca-Cola.

Tomomi’s favorite bakery is Ursa Bakery, from Claire Kopp McWilliams, who converted an old North Philadelphia gas station into one of Pennsylvania’s best bread makers. We’ll visit there to enjoy her creations and learn from her bread baking. In Tokyo, it’s difficult for us to find harder, European-style breads like baguettes, hoagie rolls, and sourdough. So Tomomi bakes it herself back home.

10 a.m.

Our Tokyo restaurant is filled with Philadelphia memorabilia, and I’ll usually stop at local shops to get more. Mitchell & Ness is always a must-visit for us, where I especially look for their vintage clothing offerings, I prefer the retro styles. We’ve also been to the SEPTA gift shop where they have a bunch of fun clothing and homegoods. I still wear my SEPTA logo hats and drink from my SEPTA coffee mug.

Another place we cherish for its irreverent humor and cute character designs is Philly lifestyle brand and store, South Fellini.

1 p.m.

Next, Tomomi and I would watch a Phillies Game at Citizens Bank Park — and if the Phillies let me, throw the first pitch alongside the Philly Phanatic. If we had to pick a team they played against, it would be the Los Angeles Dodgers — we don’t like the Dodgers. Nowadays, lots of people in Tokyo wear Shohei Ohtani jerseys, while we rep our J.T. Realmuto gear.

Another great baseball experience is the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs games, where we got to throw a first pitch.

While it’s tough to make two games in one day, attending an Eagles game is a special experience. Eagles fans are some of the most lively fans in the city. After the game, I would present the team with a banner we commissioned, “Philly Tokyo, Philly Tokyo,” in the style of “Philly Philly, Dilly Dilly,” memes.

4 p.m.

For a moment of peace, Tomomi and I love visiting Race Street Pier. There’s a bench at the very end that you can sit at and look out at the Delaware River, with trees lining the pier’s walkways.

Another place that brings me joy is Sigma Sound Studios, the historical recording studio that churned out some of Philadelphia’s greatest funk and soul hits from the famous production duo, Gamble & Huff. This is the music that started my fascination with Philadelphia.

7 p.m.

For dinner, we’d visit Royal Izakaya for some omakase. We haven’t been to this restaurant yet, but our Philly customers in Tokyo keep telling us how good it is. We love chatting with the staff and chefs at Philly restaurants because in Japan you’re not really supposed to be talking to the chef at all. If I were lucky enough, we’d take Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff out to dine with us, talking records over sushi.

We’ve also met many tourists who come to our shop and invite us for dinner when we’re next in Philadelphia, we hope to sit down and share onigiri with some of our friends.

9 p.m.

Finishing the night with some music, I’d turn to the Philadelphia sounds that had me fall in love with the city. The perfect way to end the day. The Roots Picnic is the easiest way to watch The Roots perform — I love Questlove and Black Thought, but I’d also like to see Boyz II Men.

Even more accessible is the newest incarnation of Philadelphia funk and soul, the band Snacktime. We’d love to see them perform.