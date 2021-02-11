“I’m going for the cheap ones, unfortunately, because I’m unemployed. But [Herman’s] has some wonderful things for $6, like a can of imitation baby eels,” said LeMieux-Ruibal, who was laid off from a catering company because of the pandemic. “I haven’t had real baby eels since I was a child. But now that Mat has those, too, I had to try. ... What a treat [for $42]! They have this freshness and a very particular murky-water, bottom-of-the-river taste. And you can see their little eyes. ... Hope you get to try them! ... I spend a lot of money [at Herman’s]. It’s bad.”