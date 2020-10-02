Jennifer Phillion, 37, is one of those who helped. She dropped off toothpaste, toilet paper, and other personal essentials for Gaskin at the Hickory Stick because she knows how it feels to be a newcomer in need of connection. She moved to Perkasie a few years ago, drawn by its small, tight-knit neighborhoods. The warm welcome she received back then inspired her to do the same for Gaskin.