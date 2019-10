On Oct. 5, Grammy Award-winning singer Lisa Fischer (left) and her Grand Baton bandmate JC Maillard practiced along with musicians from the Philadelphia Youth Orchestra at St. Patrick’s Church in Rittenhouse Square. The group was preparing for their Nov. 1 concert at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, where Fischer and her pals will partner with the esteemed orchestra to offer dynamic renditions of classics from Luther Vandross, Tina Turner, the Rolling Stones, and Sting.