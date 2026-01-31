Can I take a loose sled from the bottom of the hill?

I invited two other Inquirer fathers to discuss this submitted question, which is haunting the slight slopes of our region as the snow sticks around.

Evan Weiss, Deputy Features Editor

Okay, the question is…

Every time we go sledding, my kids somehow inevitably lose a sled. And every time, there seem to be extra, unclaimed sleds lying around. Is taking one of those stealing (from a child!), or just part of the karmic redistribution of sleds?

Mike Newall, Life & Culture Reporter

Nark is a woodsman. He probably whittles sleds while eating tins of pre-made forest food.

Jason Nark, Life & Culture Reporter

Ha. When I think of sledding, as a child, it was rough business. No parents around. There were fights. Blood. Nothing worse than an older kid asking to “borrow” your sled.

I sled at the same place for years, so I never would have thought of taking a sled.

Mike Newall

Same. I’m pretty sure the old wooden sled in my house growing up first appeared in “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Ancient. Wooden. Rusted. We did the garbage can lid thing too. We sled in an enclosed grassy area adjacent to a belt parkway off ramp. No parents. Chaos.

Jason Nark

Later I moved to a golf-course community (I didn’t want to) that was also one of South Jersey’s biggest sledding destinations. There were lots of sleds left behind after a few days but most were broken.

I don’t think I would have ever considered taking one, unless it was very nice… then I’d probably post it in a Facebook group to try to find the owner.

Mike Newall

I’m a city parent myself now. Every big storm, I inevitably wake up in a panic and think, “Oh no, we don’t have a sled. Where and how shall my boy sled?” So I run to five stores, buy the only sled available, rush him to some grassy lot with an incline, and push him down. Boom. My boy sleds. If the sled makes it home, it’s a bonus.

Those sleds were left for a reason. Either the kid was crying and hated it. Or the parents left it. Either way, look at it like one of those free library stands, except for sleds.

Evan Weiss

But I can’t imagine taking one home. What if, as you’re walking away, a little kid yells, “Hey, that’s my sled!”

Mike Newall

I just mean, if there are a few clearly discarded sleds, then use away. Like if there’s an old ball at the playground. Use it!

We live in tiny rowhouse. Who wants a $14 plastic sled eating up valuable basement space? I’m not naturally wasteful. But no problem group-sharing sleds. Just use it and leave it.

Evan Weiss

So leave it? Don’t take it?

Jason Nark

I think so, yeah.

Mike Newall

Yeah, that would be plain-old sled-stealing.

Evan Weiss

Borrow for the hill, not for the home.

Mike Newall

(Unless, it’s a really nice sled that you just have to have. Kidding. Maybe.)