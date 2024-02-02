There’s a new kid coming to the PBS cartoon neighborhood, and a bunch of Philly kids have her back.

In fact, those kids — all students from a neighborhood Philadelphia district school — are singing her song.

Lyla in the Loop is a new PBS Kids series that launches nationally Monday, Feb. 5. It’s all about Lyla Loops, an inquisitive and resourceful 7-year-old girl who lives in the big city with her three siblings, mother, and father who run Loops Lunch diner. Her family is Black, and her best friend Everett Phan, whose family owns the local hardware store, is Vietnamese. Lyla’s sidekick Stu is a fantastical and literal-minded, little blue guy.

Together, they get into all sorts of adventures and misadventures that they use creative thinking and strategic problem-solving to work their way through.

Series creator and executive producer Dave Peth and his family live in South Philly — he didn’t have to look far for inspiration.

“One thing I love about Philly is that it’s a city where you have a lot of different types of folks — all different families, different businesses and even different kinds of houses — in a really small space together. That close-knit neighborhood feel is something that was part of the DNA of the show,” Peth said.

They wanted that real feel in its music, too. Divinity Roxx, an Emmy-nominated musician who has recorded solo and performed with Beyoncé, composed the song and was the lead performer. But the adults were looking for a youthful kick.

“We were looking for a sound that had that kind of drill team call-and-response energy to it, and kids’ voices bring in energy,” Peth said. “We thought it’d be totally on our mission for the show to include kids.”

And so they did. Tune in and you’ll hear the all-in vocals, plus the claps and stomps, of 20-plus students from the Fanny Jackson Coppin School, a Philly district neighborhood school with a strong music program. Peth was familiar with it; his daughter Anna is a student there. Her second grade class sang the chorus for Lyla’s theme song.

When the idea of getting Philly children involved was pitched last year — recording at Philadelphia’s MilkBoy the Studio — the school district didn’t need convincing.

The recording experience

“It was awesome,” said Danielle Harrigan, the children’s classroom teacher last year who now works with new teachers.

“I feel like it opened a lot of doors for the students,” showing different career possibilities like animation, Harrigan said.

Frank Machos, executive director of the district’s Office of the Arts and Creative Learning, said it could be an awakening for other kids, too.

“It’s an opportunity they may not have thought of,” Machos said. “To have an experience like that, they may think, ‘Oh, wow. I didn’t know that was a world I could be a part of.’ It really unlocks something for them.’”

So a second grade class of about 20 youngsters went to MilkBoy, a multi-platinum Philly music institution where many celebrities have recorded, including Meek Mill, Lil Uzi Vert, Dave Matthews, and Miley Cyrus The kids had the experience of getting coached by Roxx and learned how a sound engineer does their job. They spoke with one of the show’s writers, too.

“I really loved it,” said Julian Tellez, 9, now a third grader. “I’ve never been in a recording studio before. It was really cool. I really liked seeing all the instruments and the microphones they had.”

Tellez said he wants to be a scientist, but going to the studio broadened his outlook.

“Maybe I can be a scientist in technology,” he said.

Anna Peth, 9, Dave’s daughter, is leaning toward zoology, but she really enjoyed her first recording experience.

“It was exciting to sing and chant the theme song with my friends,” she said. “I liked how loud it was.”

She’s also enjoyed the episodes that she’s gotten to preview.

“I like how they solve problems,” she said.

The school children’s contribution will be in the cartoon’s credits.

Zion Ekpaji Bond, now 8, said his family is looking forward to that, especially his grandmother.

“She said she’s excited,” he said. “She said they’re all going to watch it.”

Nneka Bolden, Lyla in the Loop’s digital producer, said her family will be excited to see her name, too. She said she and others involved with the series have tried hard to make it something that, down to details, will ring true for the children and families who watch it.

“As a Black woman who has family members with kids, they’re so excited to see their kids reflected in this series,” Bolden said. “There are so many funny moments that happen in everyday life, and it’s so nice to see a Black family representing those moments. I think the joy and community on this show is what will resonate with everyone.”

Lyla in the Loop will air at 8 a.m. EST Monday through Friday. In addition, there will be activities for children and lesson aids for teachers on the show’s website. For more information visit: https://pbskids.org/lyla/.