But 50 students, mostly Black or brown, have completed Lyra training; the current class includes 25 students, including four young men. Lyra students discover not only the joys of music-making on a versatile instrument structurally akin to the piano, but also a sometimes overlooked part of Black music heritage. This includes classical harpist Ann Hobson Pilot, the late classical harpist Harvi Griffin, and the contemporary jazz/classical harpist Brandee Younger, whose music is prominently featured in Beyoncé‘s documentary film, Homecoming. (Speaking of Queen Bey, her 2008 hit “Halo” has become popular as a harp instrumental on YouTube.)