Come out to the 60th Street corridor. Community members are doing great work there.
What about Southwest Philly? I know a lot of people working on entrepreneurship and helping youth.
Audience members at The Philadelphia Inquirer’s July 9 event were eager to contribute their ideas to the Made In Philly project, inviting journalists to visit their neighborhoods and meet local changemakers.
Made In Philly is a biweekly series, launched in December, that aims to highlight diverse young people who are making positive changes in their community. The project invites nominations of people to be featured through an online submission form at inquirer.com/madeinphilly, and in-person at any of the project’s events.
Last week, as part of the The Inquirer’s monthly Inquiring Minds events, the six young journalists of color who lead Made In Philly took the public behind the scenes of their work.
Jesenia De Moya Correa explained how she’s trying to reach new audiences by integrating Spanish audio in her articles. TyLisa C. Johnson spoke about finding a 22-year-old who launched his own tech startup and visited the White House twice. Aneri Pattani and Heather Khalifa explained the life lessons a North Philly barber is teaching youth through his junior barber academy. DeArbea Walker described the family-like atmosphere of an Arcadia program for athletes with special needs. Kristen Balderas shared the way she’s bonded with a sexual assault survivor while working on a video project about the woman’s advocacy work.
Audience members not only asked about these stories, but also followed up with suggestions of their own — people in their communities who could be featured in future Made In Philly stories.
Watch the full discussion below.
You can also sign up for the next Made In Philly event coming up in September, in which local millennials who have been featured in the series will lead interactive discussions on making mental health more accessible, forging your path as an entrepreneur, empowering women of color, and fostering LGBTQ community in Philadelphia.