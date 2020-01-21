Jillian Appleby, 38, of Cinnaminson, said she doesn’t think she would have married Jim, her husband of more than a decade, if he hadn’t asked her first. Jim, 41, rented out McGillin’s upstairs room for his surprise proposal in 2008. Jillian thought they were there for a birthday party for a friend. She was surprised that the gift Jim carried was actually for her: an album of photos from their courtship. On the last page was a snapshot of the engagement ring he’d secretly brought with him that night.