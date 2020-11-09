The Meyer family of Branchburg, N.J., who have been studying the Revolutionary War together since watching Hamilton on Disney+ this summer, traveled to Philadelphia on Nov. 5 to experience democracy in action and to visit historic sites, continuing what they called the “Summer of the Revolution.” Posing for a selfie outside the Philadelphia Convention Center, where the city’s votes in the presidential election were being counted, are James and Elizabeth Meyer with children Penelope (left), 7, and Charlotte, 9, whose school was closed that day for a teacher convention.