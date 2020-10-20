The variety of people who helped make the film and the possible, and the diversity of voices on the screen, are a testament not only to the power of Doyle’s charisma — his brogue can be mesmerizing — but the impact of his accomplishments. As former Camden mayor Dana Redd, who’s known Doyle since she was an orphaned student at Sacred Heart School, says in the film: "He draws you draw you in and leaves you with his imprint...[so] you’re ready to go out and change the world.”