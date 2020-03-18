At Monkey’s House, dogs become part of an extended family that embraces their quirks. Dogs who like to be where it’s quieter can hang out in a more private section of the house called “the cottage.” And for dogs with sensitive dermatological issues, which become common with age or illness, there’s the Japanese-made bathing system that uses gentle micro-bubbles in lieu of potentially irritating shampoo. There are also “emergency poop cleanup kits” and a crash cart for cardiac emergencies that Michele calls “Mary Poppins,” so as not to upset anyone.