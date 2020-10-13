TYGER WILLIAMS / The Philadelphia Inquirer

Rena Graves poses for a portrait during her 100th birthday celebration in Germantown Philadelphia, Pa., on Tuesday Sept. 29, 2020. Graves is visited by members of St. Martin in the Field Episcopal Church to celebrate her birthday. “To live a life like this, you must live a life in christ,” Graves said. “Live a good clean life, and know who you are and where you’re going. Always have high morals and high standards. Remember to be kind to other people and go out of your way. Just open your heart wherever and whenever is needed. Remember you have time for everything.”