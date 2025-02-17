New Yorkers have finally realized Philly is better and want to move here

Looks like New Yorkers are leaving the Big Apple for the City of Brotherly Love.

Whether it’s the greased poles after Super Bowl wins, the award-winning food scene (cheesesteaks and James Beard winners galore), or the undeniable charm of the city (think El Centro de Oro and Manayunk), Philly has officially become the top destination for New Yorkers looking to flee their overpriced shoebox apartments.

According to a new report from StreetEasy, Philadelphia has dethroned Miami, Chicago, and L.A. as the No. 1 city where New Yorkers are searching for homes to buy. Turns out, the “Sixth Borough” title might finally be sticking.

The study, which analyzed Zillow search data, found that Philly’s relative affordability is a major draw. With a typical rent of $1,700 and a median home price of $256,000 — numbers that would make most New Yorkers do a double take — the city is proving too tempting to ignore.

“There’s something about the City of Brotherly Love that has its residents looking to trade their big city for an even bigger one,” StreetEasy reported.

But before transplants start packing their Yankees caps and MetroCards, there’s a catch: Philly’s housing market is hot. So hot, in fact, that even Zillow named it one of the top markets of 2025. That means competition between prospective homeowners is fierce, and some New Yorkers might just find themselves outbid on their forever home.

“As one of Zillow’s hottest markets this year, the competition is heating up among buyers and potentially pushing some people to consider moving back to New York City,” Kenny Lee, senior economist at StreetEasy and Zillow, told CNBC.

And it’s not just about the cost of living. Philly offers a lifestyle shift, too — one where you can own a car, get to the airport without blowing your salary on Ubers, and enjoy a great night out on a budget. Plus, the food scene’s got range, from Reading Terminal Market’s comfort food staples to high-end spots that regularly make national best-of lists.

So, New Yorkers — before youse move, we suggest learning how to order a hoagie the right way. And remember: it’s Wawa, not “a convenience store.”