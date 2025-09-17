10 places to go apple picking near Philadelphia this fall

Fall is coming, and for fruit lovers, that means one thing: It’s apple-picking season. As the cooler weather settles in, what’s better than baking pies and sipping on cider?

In the Philly area, there are more than a few orchards where you can handpick apples for peak autumnal fun. Whether you’re into the crisp, sweet taste of a Gala apple or the crunchy, tart Granny Smith, you’re sure to get your fill.

When does apple picking season start?

The apple-picking season begins at the end of August for most of Pennsylvania with Ginger Golds and Honeycrisps available for picking, and typically lasts until mid-November, said Norman Schultz, farm manager at Linvilla Orchards.

Here are some great local orchards ready for your apple-picking adventures, complete with apple cider doughnuts and apple pies to snack on.

This list is in order from closest to farthest from Philly.

Duffield’s Farm

Pick a bagful of Red and Golden Delicious apples at Duffield’s Farm in Sewell. Then, take a hayride and snack on apple cider doughnuts. A small bag (8 to 10 pounds) and a hayride combo ticket is $20.99, and a large bag (18 to 20 pounds) and a hayride ticket is $35.99.

📍280 Chapel Heights Rd., Sewell, N.J. 08080, 🕑 PYO noon to 5 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekends, 📞 856-589-7090, 🌐 duffieldsfarm.com, 📷 @duffieldsfarm

Indian Orchards Farm

Stop by the farmstand and sign up for apple picking. This over 100-year-old farm in Media boasts about 25 apple varieties including Honeycrisp, Gala, and Smokehouse. The admission fee is $3.50 per person, then pay for what you pick by pound with buckets and bags offered. On weekends, get hayride and admission combo tickets for $11.99.

📍29 Copes Lane, Media, Pa. 19063, 🕑 PYO Monday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 📞 610-564-0794, 🌐 indianorchardsfarm.com, 📷 facebook.com/IndianOrchards

Linvilla Orchards

This Delco orchard is a must visit, thanks to the 25 types of apples they grow throughout the season, like Aztec Fuji, Ginger Gold, and Macoun. Fill a two-quart bag for $11 per person. Get tickets online. Linvilla offers tons of baked goods at their bakery, including fresh apple cider doughnuts — a seasonal favorite.

📍137 W. Knowlton Road., Media, Pa. 19063, 🕑 PYO Monday to Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 📞 610-876-7116, 🌐 linvilla.com, 📷 @linvillaorchards

Styer Orchard

This Bucks County orchard will resume apple picking this fall with their pick-your-own crops of Jonagold, Mutsu, and Golden Delicious apples. Bring your own bag and purchase the fruit for $1.89 per pound.

📍97 Styers Lane, Langhorne, Pa. 19047, 🕑 PYO Wednesday to Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., 📞 215-702-9633, 🌐 styerorchard.com, 📷 @styerorchard

Highland Orchards

This Chester County orchard offers pick-your-own apples typically through early November. This season, expect more than 40 varieties of apples like Mutsu, Gala, and Pink Lady — but it’s best to call ahead or check Facebook to see what is available. Pricing for bags varies by size. It’s $3 per person (over 3 years old) to enter the field for picking. Highland Orchards’ farm market can satisfy your sweets craving with their beloved apple cider doughnuts

📍1000 Marshallton-Thorndale Road., West Chester, Pa. 19380, 🕑 PYO Tuesday to Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 📞 610-269-3494, 🌐 highlandorchards.net, 📷 @highlandorchardsinc

Terhune Orchards

Terhune’s pick-your-own apple orchard has about 20 varieties. Folks 4 years old and up must purchase bags for $10, $15, or $27 to pick — no entrance fee is required. Until Nov. 2, there’s a fall festival filled with family fun with pony rides, live music, and more. Terhune also features an on-site winery and a bakery with apple cider doughnuts. The farm store, winery, and festival events are at 330 Cold Soil Road. Note: Apple picking takes place at 13 Van Kirk Road and 330 Cold Soil Road — check the website to double-check the location.

📍 13 Van Kirk Road., Princeton, N.J. 08540, 🕑 PYO Monday to Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (call the farm store during apple season) 📞 609-924-2310, 🌐 terhuneorchards.com, 📷 @terhuneorchards

Solebury Orchards

Reservations are required for weekend apple picking at this Bucks County farm. They grow over 30 varieties of apples seasonally, according to their website, including Pixie Crunch, Fuji, Jonathan, Cortland, and others. Apples are priced by the pound for whatever you pick. Solebury’s farm market is an apple lover’s paradise thanks to its applesauce, apple butter, apple chips, fresh cider, cider doughnuts, and more. They’ll even do mail order for applesauce.

📍 3325 Creamery Road., New Hope, Pa. 18938, 🕑 PYO Thursday to Sunday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., 📞 215-297-8079, 🌐 soleburyorchards.com, 📷 @soleburyorchards

Weaver’s Orchard

Weaver’s Orchard grows a wide selection of apples on some 18,000 apple trees across 35 acres of land, like Honeycrisp, Crimson Crisp, Golden Delicious, and Jonagold, among others. No reservations are required to pick your own apples, but you will need to use Weaver’s Orchard containers (starting at $29 — but prices may change) to hold your haul. If the apples you pick aren’t enough, check out the market for everything from apple cider doughnuts to apple dumplings, as well as apple cider pressed on-site.

📍40 Fruit Lane, Morgantown, Pa., 🕑 PYO Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., 📞 610-856-7300, 🌐 weaversorchard.com, 📷 @weaversorchard

Brecknock Orchard

Apple-picking season is expected to run through the end of October and into early November this year at Brecknock Orchard. Get out there to pick from over 40 varieties of apples, including Gala, Golden and Red Delicious, Jonamac, and Cortland, before they’re gone. And if veggies are more your thing, they are offering pick-your-own on more than 40 types of pumpkins, squash, and gourds. Brecknock’s farm market has tons of homemade items like apple cider doughnuts, apple dumplings, and pumpkin rolls, plus apple cider and fruit slushies. They even have local delivery and curbside pickup.

📍 390 Orchard Road., Mohnton, Pa., 19540, 🕑 PYO Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (through October), 📞 717-445-5704, 🌐 brecknockorchard.com, 📷 @brecknockorchard

Grim’s Orchard & Family Farms

Take the drive to Lehigh County to pick-your-own on this orchard, where some 30,000 trees offer varieties like Premier Honeycrisp, Sweet Maia, Autumn Crisp, Pixie Crunch, and more. Each person ages 3 and up needs to buy at least a quarter-peck bag ($10.99 to $51.99) to enter the orchard, though larger sizes are available, too. Grim’s Fall Festival is open weekends through Nov. 2 and includes activities like a corn maze and hayrides.

📍 9875 Schantz Road., Breinigsville, Pa. 18031, 🕑 PYO Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (last picking bags sold at 5 p.m.), Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (last picking bags sold at 5:30 pm.), 📞 610-841-1417, 🌐 grimsorchard.com, 📷 @grimsorchard