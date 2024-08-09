🐦 Go birdwatching | Outdoorsy Newsletter

Birdwatching can be a fun and relaxing activity you can do almost anywhere, from your backyard to a local park. I’ve got a guide for you to go birding in our region, packed with pro-tips, gear kits and must-see spots see.

Afterwards, we’re spending the day with a brave human who was once terrified of some more threatening flying critters. Wasps and bees made him fear going outside, until one day he decided enough was enough, and he took matters into his own hands. Literally. Now known as “the hornet king,” his story might shock you, inspire you, or give you goosebumps (maybe all three).

The roots of ornithology (the study of birds) run deep here thanks to several renowned bird scientists, but that’s just one reason our region is a great place to get into birdwatching.

You can see hundreds of species of birds without even leaving Philly. Many spots are free, reachable by public, transportation, and accessible to birders with physical limitations.

Plus, there are many local birding clubs (many of which are free to attend) that hold regular field trips and meetings, like the Philly Queer Birders.

Here are a few things to keep in mind before you go birding:

🐦 Bring a buddy or let someone know where you’re going and when.

🐦 You don’t need special gear. Keeping it simple with a decent pair of binoculars is fine.

🐦 There are great digital apps that can enhance your experience, but avoid using technology to play bird calls.

🐦 Be respectful of the birds and their habitat. Avoid approaching or disturbing them.

Get information on local groups, the do’s and don’ts of bird feeding, how you can borrow a birding kit from the Free Library, and so much more through our guide.

When Bret Davis was a child, a swarm of subterranean yellow jackets attacked him, and the pain from those burning-hot stings stayed with him long after the swelling went down.

For years, Davis worried about wasps and bees, even common house flies when he was outside. Any flying thing that buzzed past his ear made his heart race, and that old fear returned like it was happening again.

“So I decided to do something about it, to get over that fear,” he said.

On a recent, scorching July morning, Davis’ black truck rolled to a stop outside a large home tucked into the woods in this small, rural town, south of Allentown in Lehigh County. He put on a thick, mesh suit and tucked the pant legs deep into his boots. He donned thick leather gloves, grabbed a mini crowbar, a ladder, and his only weapon, an everyday wet/dry vacuum. It’s the kind you’d use to tackle a flooded basement or spilled Cheerios, but you don’t need a protective suit to tackle cereal. — Jason Nark

Spend a day in the life with the brave “Hornet King” who cured his phobia by transforming it into a life-changing gig on social media. Bonus: Watch our video to see him in action.

Last week, we learned how to start biking around Philly together. I asked you for pro-tips all new cyclists should know, and you delivered. Here’s a sampling of your responses, lightly edited for style:

As background, I am 69, and have been biking my entire adult life. I am currently biking about 4,000 miles a year on a road bike and estimate I have ridden about 120,000 to 125,000 lifetime. Most of it locally.

Besides the obvious of a PROPERLY fitted helmet (vast majority have the chin strap way too loose) and properly fitted bike (a whole separate story), my number one recommendation for everyone is a mirror. You wouldn’t drive a car without one, but the vast majority of cyclist don’t seem to want to use one. By using a mirror you always know what is coming up from behind, particularly on a road, where vehicles are traveling much faster. You can’t always hear vehicles, particularly with more EV’s. Also if you use a mirror, you don’t have to turn your ahead and can more easily ride straight and keep your eyes focus on what’s ahead of you. You have three choices on the types of mirror to use: attach to eyeglasses (my choice), attach to helmet and attach to handlebars. I have had several situations that having a mirror has saved my life. — Rick Shorin

---

I am a seasoned cyclist. I don’t ride hundreds of miles a weekend, but I’ve been at it for quite awhile. I know every inch of the paved portion of the SRT. :-) Here are my beginner tips:

1️⃣ Bring plenty of water and always top off your bottles when you pass a water source.

2️⃣ Have a tool kit and two tubes that are the correct size for your bike. I’ve had two flats on the same ride on more than one occasion. Even if you don’t know how to change a tube or tighten a bolt, someone will offer to help you if you’re stranded. Cyclists are very community-oriented.

3️⃣ Carry some powdered drink mix containing electrolyte (Skratch is nutritionally better than Gatorade) and use it for your second bottle.

4️⃣ Carry your charged phone for emergencies.

5️⃣ Carry your AAA card, your membership entitles you to a ride to the nearest bike shop if you break down!

6️⃣ Have a few bucks cash, can really come in handy for trail-side water stands and buying lemonade from little kids.

7️⃣ Make sure someone, who is not riding with you, knows generally where you are and approximately when you should be back. — Doug Slick

---

Always remember that Billy Penn laid out Philly’s streets for pedestrians not cars. — Mike Heaney

Stay dry out there, and I’ll catch you again soon for our next adventure.

