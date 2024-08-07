Debby brings 6-plus inches of rain to some areas near Philly, and more flooding is possible through the weekend

By the time its remnants get anywhere near the Philly region, Debby will have become a mere blob of moisture with a name.

But after several hours of flooding rains Tuesday night into Wednesday that led to scores of water rescues, it appears that the region is in for additional Debby-related soakings through Saturday, with a swelling flooding potential.

“Depending on how much we get, we may have additional flooding issues into the weekend,” said Mike Lee, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.

The agency’s State College office, home of the river-forecast center, is calling for an additional 3 inches in the Philly area through Friday, and it is entirely possible that a number of places are going to wind up with more than a half-foot of rain for the week.

The bulk of the additional rain is due Thursday night through Friday night with the approach of Debby’s leftovers, the center of which is forecast to pass well west of the region. But with a tropical-origin system, “You definitely see impacts away from the center,” Lee said.

The forecast still remains somewhat of a moving target given that late Wednesday morning, Debby was centered more than 50 miles southeast of Charlestown, S.C., according to the National Hurricane Center.

Debby’s rains so far

Parts of Burlington County were inundated. While no injuries were reported, first responders executed more than 75 rescues involving vehicles trapped in flood waters, said county spokesperson David Levinsky. Portions of Route 130 remained closed Wednesday.

Just over 6 inches was measured in the Delran area, and amounts of 3 and 4 inches were common elsewhere in Burlington County and in Bucks and Camden Counties Tuesday night into early Wednesday, the weather service said.

The areas particularly hard hit were slices of those counties along the Delaware River, including sections of Bensalem and Bristol Township in Bucks County, said Lee.

Numerous incidents of road flooding and water rescues were reported, and rain resulted in a roof collapse in Bristol Township, the weather service said.

Both PATCO and SEPTA reported service disruptions, and Philadelphia International Airport is experiencing yet another day of significant delays and cancellations related to Debby. On Wednesday, 31 flight cancellations and 72 delays were reported, said spokesperson Heather Redfern.

Why hasn’t Debby’s flooding been worse?

For the last two months the entire region has been running rain deficits, and river and stream levels generally were low before the rain started.

Levels spiked upward on some of the smaller, flashier waterways, said Lee, but the bulk of flooding was confined to roadways.

The flooding potential the rest of the week

Although the Debby-related storm totals may rival the amounts that typically fall over a two-month period, the rains will continue to come in shifts, forecasters say.

Neither of the main-stem rivers, the Delaware or the Schuylkill, are expected to approach flood stages.

However, that could change, depending on where and how quickly additional rains fall. Plus, it typically takes the rivers a day or two to respond to upstream downpours.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday and Wednesday night, the weather service says, with heavier amounts likely Thursday through Friday night.

For now, the flood watch advisories have been taken down, but they are quite likely to return during the next two days.

Staff writer Beatrice Forman contributed to this article.