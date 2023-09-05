Family-friendly Delaware River Festival is this weekend at Philly and Camden waterfronts

The annual Delaware River Festival takes place Saturday at Penn’s Landing in Philadelphia and Wiggins Park in Camden with ferry rides, museum visits, pedal boats, a scavenger hunt, and more.

The free event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. is designed to promote awareness of the river. It is rain or shine.

In addition, participants can sign up in advance for the Loop the Delaware bicycle ride organized by the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia.

The ride will highlight the Delaware River Trail’s K&T Trail, the Port Richmond Connector Trail, and Penn Treaty Park in Philadelphia, as well as the Cramer Hill Waterfront Park and Cooper’s Poynt Waterfront Park in Camden County. It begins 9 a.m. and arrives at Penn’s Landing around 2 p.m.

The festival began in 2018 when separate festivals on either side of the river merged into one. Crowds grew to 4,000, according to Chesa Blom, the event’s coordinator. But the pandemic struck in 2020 and virtual festivals were held. Last year marked the return of the live event with about 3,000 in attendance.

Organizers are hoping to grow the event.

The Partnership for the Delaware Estuary, Independence Seaport Museum, and Philadelphia Water Department host the Philadelphia side, while the Center for Aquatic Sciences hosts the Camden side.

“We all work together to make sure that we have similar events,” Blom said.

Trips between the two waterfronts will be free via the RiverLink Ferry.

Entrance to the Independence Seaport Museum building will also be free, but there are fees to view special exhibits.

About 40 local environmental groups are taking part with activities, such as face painting and henna tattoos.

Blom said the goal is to educate people about recreation and conservation of the river and other waterways in the Delaware River Watershed.

“The Delaware River Festival is about better connecting people with the riverfront,” Blom said. “People will really be able to see the value the importance of our waterways.”