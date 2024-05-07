A ‘disturbed’ person put fish hooks in dog treats on Pa.’s Appalachian Trail, according to authorities

Dog treats stuffed with fish hooks were discovered near an Appalachian Trail shelter in Lehigh County over the weekend, authorities said.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission said a concerned hiker emailed the Lehigh Gap Nature Center Sunday morning, with pictures of the sabotaged treats. State Game Warden Dustin Stoner said there’s been no reports of dogs ingesting the treats so far, but they could also be fatal to various types of wildlife, including raccoons and black bears.

“It would be a torturous death,” Stoner said. “Whoever did this is disturbed.”

The dog treats were discovered on the North Trail Loop leading to the George W. Outerbridge shelter, on State Game Lands #217, in Washington Township, Lehigh County. Pennsylvania is home to approximately 229 miles of Appalachian Trail and Stoner said it’s perfectly legal to have dogs on it.

A Game Commission Facebook post about the incident has been shared more than 1,000 times.

“This is so sick and twisted,” one commenter wrote.

Stoner said it’s too soon to speculate on what charges could be filed against the individual or individuals responsible for scattering the dangerous snacks. It could be considered harassment of wildlife, he said, or even “illegal taking” of wildlife if an animal dies.

Trails are sometimes sabotaged, nationwide, to scare off bikers and hikers, and last year, in Virginia, fish hooks were found stuffed inside sausage pieces.

In Pennsylvania, the Game Commission is urging anyone who discovered more of the treats or who has more information to call 1-888-PGC-WILD.