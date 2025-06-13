🥾 Find your perfect hike | Outdoorsy Newsletter

Feeling the heat? I’m getting flashbacks to living close to the equator, and it’s not even officially summer yet. How do you stay cool in sticky weather? Share your best tips and tricks with the rest of us.

On today’s itinerary:

⛅ Your weather outlook: Hot showers, our typical seasonal cocktail.

Last week, I asked you to tell me about your favorite trails, and you delivered.

For example, Erika E. recommends the Delaware River Waterfront Trail: “It’s 3.3 miles long and includes beautiful views, parks, local artwork, and so many things to do and see.”

I love that. It sounds like a perfect choice for someone looking for a relaxing nature walk with plenty to take in along the way.

If you’re planning your next hike, we can help you skip the guesswork. Just answer a few quick questions in our quiz, and we’ll match you with the best trails for your needs — whether you’re after a tough climb or a stroller-friendly stroll.

Looking for something kid- or dog-friendly (on a leash, of course)? Prefer trails you can access by train or car? We’ve got you covered.

Try the quiz to find your perfect hike in or around Philly, and read on for six more must-try trails suggested by Inquirer readers.

News worth knowing

🎤 I’m passing the mic to environmental reporter Frank Kummer.

Lenore Tedesco doesn’t need to venture far to witness sea-level rise. She tracks its relentless advance from her window at work.

Tedesco, executive director of the Wetlands Institute in Stone Harbor, stood by the nonprofit’s large conference room window in late May, surveying an expanse of salt marsh known as Scotch Bonnet Island. It was an idyllic Jersey Shore scene: osprey hovering over thousands of acres of spartina grass rippling in the breeze.

But over the years, her view has transformed into something more unsettling. Once-solid marshland has been fractured by new channels of encroaching water.

“These open water areas used to be marsh,” Tedesco said, gesturing out toward the grass. “It’s marsh that converted to mudflats and open water. All this open water you see was once grassy.” — Frank Kummer

Learn why saving the marshlands is imperative for wildlife and humans alike.

When they moved in to their new home in 1989, Mark and Cynthia Dixon’s new property consisted of grass, weeds, six dead Norway spruce, and a towering red oak tree.

They have since fixed up the house inside and out, and filled the garden with greenery and colorful blooms, including ferns, hydrangea, azaleas, spice plants, daylilies, and much more.

Get a sneak peek at this private garden in Wayne.

🌳 Your outdoorsy experience

After we talked about a rise in coyote sightings, I asked if you had ever encountered one before. Here are some of your responses, edited for length and clarity:

“I live two blocks from Fairmount Park. In early May, I was outside at about 9 p.m. with my dog when a coyote ran down the sidewalk. We both just stood and watched him pass ( I say him because of the size). This was the second time I saw a coyote in the neighborhood. Years ago, I saw one at the Schuylkill Valley nature center. It is wonderful to see a predator and know they are part of the natural balance of the park. Thank you for your article.” — Nancy M.

“We moved to Cape May in the fall of 2021. Our property backs up to the Cape Island Creek and associated marsh. West Cape May and the Garrett Family Preserve is on the western edge of the marsh, the other side of the creek from us. Since the first night we moved in we have been pleasantly surprised by the frequency and quantity of coyotes roaming the edges of the marsh. Often in the early hours of the morning the yipping can be set off by the emergency siren at the west cape may fire station. It’s difficult to tell exactly where they are because of the way the sound travels across the open spaces of the marsh, but once they start they can continue for some time. We often find their scat around the properties at the edge of the marsh. Several times a year we have seen them. The marsh provides cover and food, with tons of rabbits and rodents living in the area.” — Mitch B.

Have any unforgettable memories in the wild? In 200 words, tell me us about your favorite outdoor memories. Pictures, if you have them, are awesome. You might see your responses featured in a future newsletter.

