Everything you need to know about the 2024 Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival

The Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival is set to celebrate the Year of the Dragon in Franklin Square.

This rain-or-shine event will run from June 20 to Aug. 18 at the wheel-chair accessible park on 6th and Race Streets. Attendees can expect a family-friendly outing with impressive illuminated displays, cultural performances, a fountain show, and a 200-foot-long dragon.

Planning to visit? Here’s what to know about the 2024 Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival.

When is it open?

The festival is open daily from June 20 through Aug. 18, 6 to 11 p.m. (excluding July 4). Franklin Square will close at 5 p.m. each day for preparations.

How much are tickets?

Tickets, which include festival admission, can be purchased online. Timed tickets are required for entry on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. There is no re-entry so plan to stay a while.

Monday to Thursday: adults pay $25; seniors (ages 65+), military with ID, and ages 13-17 pay $23

Friday to Sunday: adults pay $28; seniors (ages 65+), military with ID (including a plus-one), and ages 13-17 pay $26

Monday to Sunday: 3-12 year olds pay $16, and children two years or under enter for free.

Note: The festival does not offer refunds for unused tickets, but they can be rescheduled for a later date.

Activities and installations

Enter the festival at the corner of 6th and Race Streets. Experience giant illuminated lanterns, brilliant displays, and the iconic 200-foot-long dragon.

The Rendell Family Fountain will feature a daily colorful show, sponsored by Tianyu Arts & Culture and set to “Little Apple” by Chopstick Brothers, at 6, 6:30, 7, 8, 8:30, 9:30, 10, and 10:30 p.m.

Chinese folk artists will showcase traditional art forms, including aluminum braiding, inner bottle and lantern painting. Three main stages will feature live performances every night from artistic hula-hoopers, folk dancers, and more at 7:30, 9, and 10:15 p.m.

Chinese cultural demonstrations will be staged on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. On these days, you can also take photos with the Face Changer performer at 6:30 p.m., learn dumpling making at 7:15 and 9 p.m., and take a folk dance lesson from performers at 8:15 p.m.

Food and drink

A variety of food and drink vendors will be available, including Oishii, Sang Kee, SquareBurger by Cooperage, Humpty’s Dumplings, Hunnypie, and Lotus Cocktail Garden by Cooperage.

Enjoy Asian-inspired foods, burgers, chicken tenders, fusion dumplings (think cheesesteak, buffalo chicken, jackfruit burrito), 9-inch pizzas, and a selection of beers, wines, and specialty cocktails.

All vendors accept cash and credit cards.

How to get there on public transportation

Take SEPTA bus routes 17, 33, and 48 to get close to Franklin Square. The Broad Street line’s Chinatown stop is a 4-minute walk from the park, and the Market-Frankford Fifth Street Station stop is about a 7-minute walk.

Where to park

Parking is available at PPA AutoPark at Independence Mall, located between 5th and 6th Streets and Market and Arch Streets (under the Independence Visitor Center), and the National Constitution Center, located at 5th and Race Streets.

There is also three-hour metered parking along Race Street between 6th & 7th Streets and on 6th Street between Vine and Race Streets.

Where does the money go?

Proceeds from the festival will go to Historic Philadelphia, which operates and manages Franklin Square, to support the park and other events and programs throughout the year.