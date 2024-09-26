20 spots near Philly for pumpkin picking, hayrides, corn mazes, and more

Pumpkins — the quintessential symbol of fall. Whether you eat them, paint them, carve them, or put them on your steps, it just doesn’t feel like the season is here until you have some of the orange-colored fruit in your life. Sure, you could stop by your local grocery store to pick up a pumpkin, but if you want the full fall experience, you’ve got to get it straight off the vine.

These Philly-area farms have got the pumpkins, plus hayrides, festivals, and more.

Bucks County

Bountiful Acres Garden Center

Pick your pumpkin straight from the patch during Pumpkin Harvest Festival, which is every weekend in October from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The farm also has a two-acre corn maze to get lost in, and you can take a hayride, ride the mini railroad, bowl with pumpkins, jump in the bounce house, and enjoy other family fun. (Catch a live performance by popular local children’s entertainer YOYO on Saturdays from Oct. 12 and 19.) If you want to pick your pumpkin from the garden center, you can also shop for mums, straw bales, and more any day of the week. Festival weekend/pumpkin picking tickets are $15 for one child and one adult, and $10 for each additional adult.

📍5074 York Road., Holicong, Pa., 18928, 📞 215-794-7043, 🌐 bountifulacres.com, 🕑 Shop Monday to Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Charlann Farm

During Fall Festival weekends at Charlann Farms, your kids can play in a sandbox filled with loose corn (always a fan favorite), paint a sugar pumpkin (included with your ticket) and enjoy activities like pumpkin bowling, pumpkin ring toss, a straw maze, straw mountain (with slides), live animals, and more. You can also grab lunch from one of the rotating local food trucks. Instead of picking pumpkins from the vine yourself, choose yours from the many pumpkins laid out in the “patch” in front of the farmstand. Tickets are $12.99 per person and must be purchased in advance. (Children under 2 are free.) Pony rides are an extra $10 (cash only).

📍586 Stony Hill Road., Yardley, Pa., 19067, 📞 215-493-1831, 🌐 charlannfarms.com, 📷 @charlannfarms, 🕑 Festival weekends run through Oct. 27, from 10 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. and 1:45 to 5 p.m.; Farmstand open Monday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hellerick’s Family Farm

Hellerick’s doesn’t offer traditional pumpkin picking, but you can shop for pumpkins of all sizes, unusual gourds and squash, and even yellow and blue pumpkins. For a day of family fun, the Fall Festival/Adventure Farm has a hayride, corn mazes, farm animals, hay bale slides, playgrounds, pumpkin rolling, and more than 40 activities for kids and adults. Tickets are $14.99 on weekdays, but $18.99 on weekends, and children under 2 are free.

📍5500 N. Easton Road., Doylestown, Pa., 18902, 📞 215-766-8388, 🌐 hellericksfarm.com, 📷 @hellericksfarm, 🕑 daily through Nov. 1, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Shady Brook Farm

If you want to simply shop pumpkins, stop by the Shady Brook Market. But for an entire day of activities, get tickets to FallFest. FallFest includes their corn maze; wagon rides to go pick pumpkins, apples and sunflowers; giant jumping pillows; a playground; pedal go-karts; obstacle course; sports zone; photo ops; haunted attractions, and more. There’s live music, food vendors, and stands with adult beverages. Pumpkin ice cream from Uncle Dave’s, available on the Festival Field and at the main shop connected to the market, is always a must. FallFest tickets range from $15 to $35 depending on the day and time, but children under 2 years old enter for free. Prices are a few dollars more if purchased on-site.

📍931 Stony Hill Road., Yardley, Pa., 19067, 📞 215-968-1670, 🌐 shadybrookfarm.com, 📷 @shadybrookfarm, 🕑 See the website as the hours change daily.

Snipes Farm & Education Center

In addition to picking a perfect pumpkin from the patch, explore the Land of Scarecrows, take a walk on the nature trail, or find your way through the straw bale maze. Plus, you can enjoy cider and doughnuts at the Cider Barn and learn something new at the Ol’ Time Farm Museum. Shop at the Big Barn Market for farm fresh produce, pumpkins, fall decorations, and yummy fall treats. Admission to the farm is $12; children 2 and under are free.

📍890 W. Bridge St., Morrisville, Pa., 19067, 📞 215-295-1139, 🌐 snipesfarm.org, 📷 @snipes_farm, 🕑 Through October, Saturdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Styer Orchard

Styer Orchard’s admission and hayrides are free; you only pay for what you pick. Head to the pumpkin patch or apple orchards, or choose from the many pumpkins on display at the farm stand. On the way, stop for top for ice cream, produce, and fall treats like pies and doughnuts.

📍97 Styers Lane, Langhorne, Pa., 19047, 📞 215-702-9633, 🌐 styerorchard.com, 📷 @styerorchard, 🕑 Tuesday to Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Store hours: Monday to Saturday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Berks County

Wilcox Farms

At Wilcox Farms, folks can buy pumpkins at the market. You can also stock up on fall decorations, gourds, squash, corn stalks, straw bales, and metal yard stakes. If you visit on a weekend, you can take a 20-minute hayride ($5 per person) and venture into the large 25-acre corn maze ($10 per person). This year’s theme is “Wild West” for the large maze, and a “Cow” for the smaller option. If you’re looking for weekday fun with little ones, stop by for the kids’ corn maze and play area for $6 — it’s open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

📍1134 Reading Ave., Boyertown, Pa., 19512, 📞 610-367-2387, 🌐 wilcoxfamilyfarm.com, 🕑 Market is open Monday to Sunday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Burlington County

Johnson’s Corner Farm

If you’re looking for a more low-key experience, visit Johnson’s Corner Farm on a weekday. Take a wagon ride out to the pumpkin patch and visit the Discovery Barnyard Playground and Animal Farm any day of the week. The Discovery Barnyard includes pedal go-karts (for both older and younger children), climbing rocks, pretend farm, and other play areas. For more of a festival vibe, come on a Saturday or Sunday when there are food tents, live music, a corn maze (also offered on Friday), and a sunflower stroll. Reserved wagon rides are $7 to $12, prices vary depending on the time and day. To save on tickets, buy online because walk-ups cost up to $2 more. Additional activities are a ticket upgrade. Children under 12 months are free. Make sure to reserve your hayride time slot early as peak times are likely to sell out.

📍133 Church Road., Medford, N.J., 08055, 📞 609-654-8643, 🌐 johnsonsfarm.com, 📷 @johnsonscornerfarm, 🕑 wagon rides for pumpkin and apple picking through Oct. 31, Monday to Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday to Sunday 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Camden County

Springdale Farm Market

Choose a pumpkin from the market any day, or take a pumpkin picking hayride during an October weekend. Hayrides are $7.50 per person. Pumpkins are 89 cents per pound. There will also be plenty of photo ops, and other small activities for kids, including a free spooky walk-through. The farm is famous for their home baked pies, hot apple cider doughnuts, and pumpkin-spiced treats.

📍1638 S. Springdale Road., Cherry Hill, N.J., 08003, 📞 856-424-8674, 🌐 springdalefarms.com, 📷 @springdalefarmmarket, 🕑 Monday to Sunday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Chester County

Colonial Gardens

Choose a pumpkin from the large selection here and then have some fun at their annual Pumpkinland and Haunted Gardens. Pose with your head in cutouts or let your kids loose to play in the hay jump. You can also buy $4 tickets for unlimited time in the farm’s the three mazes or for a $8 wagon ride through the woods. (Combo tickets available for $11.) If you’re looking for spooky fun, visit Friday through Sunday nights during October for haunted hayrides. Pumpkinland is free. Pumpkins are priced per pound. Mazes and hayrides are priced separately. Be sure to take a photo in front of “The Great Pumpkin Patch” sign.

📍745 Schuylkill Road., Phoenixville, Pa., 19460, 📞 610-948-9755, 🌐 colonialgardenspa.com, 🕑 daytime events through Oct. 31, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Highland Orchards

During the weekend, you can ride the open-air shuttle out to the field and pick your pumpkin right from the vine. Plus, you can enjoy additional festivities including face painting, food trucks, Amish-style barbecue, a wine and beer garden, and more. Check their Facebook page on Thursdays for posts about that weekend’s entertainment. During the week, there’s a free playground, picnic spot, and place to look at the farm animals open daily. And you can choose a pumpkin from the thousands on display at the farm market. For $3 per person, you get access to pick-your-own apples and pumpkins. Children under 3 are free. The corn maze is open on Saturdays and Sundays for $12 per person; and 20-min leisure hayrides are $5 per person. Also for $5, folks can shoot a bucket of six apples out of a cannon. Note: Dogs other than service dogs are not permitted in the fields.

📍1000 Marshallton-Thorndale Road., West Chester, Pa., 19380, 📞 610-269-3494, 🌐 highlandorchards.net, 📷 @highlandorchardsinc, 🕑 pumpkin picking Saturday to Sunday 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; farm market open on weekdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday to Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Delaware County

Arasapha Farms

Take a hayride to the 4-acre pumpkin garden and choose from hundreds of pumpkins of all sizes. Your admission also includes mini-golf, pedal cars, access to the playground, corn maze, pillow bounce, and various games. Admission is $20 per child. Adults are free, except for the corn maze ($5) and corn cannons ($5).

📍1835 Middletown Road., Glen Mills, Pa., 19342, 📞 610-656-1005, 🌐 harvesthayride.com, 🕑 Saturday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Linvilla Orchards

Linvilla Orchards hosts Pumpkinland every fall, featuring larger-than-life scarecrows, apple picking, hayrides, corn and straw bale mazes, and more. While they don’t offer traditional pumpkin picking in a patch, they do sell a wide variety. Plus, there are activities such as a train ride, playground, and fishing at Orchard Lake. Take a hayride to the Witch’s House for stories and jokes, view the Jack-O-Lantern Exhibit the last two weeks in October, and visit the animals in the barnyard. Tickets/registration are not required to buy a pumpkin, shop in the Market or Garden Center, or visit the animals. Other activities are priced/ticketed individually. See website for details. And On Oct. 29, get all the pumpkins you can carry for $29.99. There is one condition, you must be able to carry them on your arms for 20 feet.

📍137 W. Knowlton Road., Media, Pa., 19063, 📞 610-876-7116, 🌐 linvilla.com, @linvillaorchards, 🕑 Sunday to Thursday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday to Saturday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. (hours change throughout the year)

Hunterdon County

Everitt Farms at Pumpkin Junction

Pick a pumpkin from the 6-acre pumpkin patch; find your way through the corn maze; or take a wagon ride. There’s also a smaller straw bale maze for kids and corn boxes (picture a sandbox, but filled with corn) for play. Music and games round out the fun. Admission is $8 per person (children 3 and under are free) and includes all activities, except pumpkin patch — PYO pumpkins are $7 each. There is free on-site parking.

📍34 Toad Lane, Ringoes, N.J., 08551, 📞 908-406-1090, 🌐 everittfarm.com, 🕑 through Oct. 27, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Lancaster County

Cherry Crest Adventure Farm

With more than 60 activities, you can spend the entire day at Cherry Crest Adventure Farm. Cherry Crest’s pumpkin patch has many different varieties, shapes, sizes, and colors. In addition to loading up a wagon with pumpkins, there’s Sproutsville (a miniature kids’ village), pedal carts, duck races, a corn barn, corn maze, lil wagon express, giant slides, farm animals, and more. There’s even live music on select Friday evenings and Saturdays. Tickets start at $23.95 (online), but vary depending on day of the week, date and package options — kids under 2 are free.

📍150 Cherry Hill Road., Ronks, Pa., 17572, 📞 866-546-1799, 🌐 cherrycrestfarm.com, 📷 @cherrycrestadventurefarm, 🕑 through Nov. 2, check the website for available hours

The Country Barn & Farm Market/Barnyard Kingdom

Take a wagon out to the 10-acre patch and pick your favorite pumpkin right from the vine. Or, skip the ride and choose one from the farm market. If you want the full experience, get tickets to Barnyard Kingdom. Regular admission includes the corn maze and a slew of other activities such as pig races, pedal karts, barnyard animals, fossil dig, jump pad, tater sack slides, and more. Barnyard Kingdom admission starts at $18. Children under 3 are free. Wagon rides are $2 per person. If you’re looking for evening fun, make a reservation for a campfire and explore the corn maze with a flashlight on Friday and Saturday nights (only Saturdays in September).

📍211 S. Donerville Road., Lancaster, Pa., 17603, 📞 717-872-5591, 🌐 countrybarnmarket.com, 📷 @barnyardkingdom, 🕑 through September, Saturday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (check the website for hours)

Mercer County

Terhune Orchards

At Terhune Orchards, you can pick pumpkins and apples every day of the week. But if you want all of the extras, come by on a Saturday or Sunday. There’s live music in the afternoon, barnyard animals, pumpkin painting, pedal tractors, hay bale maze, corn maze, a nature trail, and more. Shop the farm store for fresh-pressed apple cider, apple cider doughnuts, apple cider slush, their own wine, and other goodies. There are also tastings in the wine orchard. Fall Family Fun Weekend, open until the first week of November, costs $18 online. Children under 3 are free. Free parking is available on Cold Soil Road.

📍330 Cold Soil Road., Princeton, N.J., 08540, 📞 609-924-2310, 🌐 terhuneorchards.com, 📷 @terhuneorchards, 🕑 Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fall Family Fun weekends through first week of November, Saturday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Montgomery County

Merrymead Farm

Select a pumpkin from Merrymead’s corral of many varieties, shapes and sizes. Other highlights include hayrides, farm animals, paintball, a wagon train ride, a 5-acre cornfield maze, apple cannons and slingers, barrel train, and pumpkin jump pads. The farm also offers evening hayrides and moonlight maze times. The market has more than 32 flavors of hand-dipped ice cream (including pumpkin) and homemade apple cider doughnuts. Admission fee is $22 ($24 at the gate) for weekend, and $14 ($16 at the gate) on Fridays (limited activities).

📍2222 S. Valley Forge Road., Lansdale, Pa., 19446, 📞 610-584-4410, 🌐 merrymead.com, 📷 @merrymeadfarm, 🕑 weekend activities through Oct. 27, Saturday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Northern Star Farm

Northern Star Farm is back with their 17th Annual Fall Fest featuring hay rides to pumpkin patch, a corn maze, pony rides, apple slingshot, pumpkin painting, and more. Admission is $10 per person, and parking is free. Activities are ticketed individually and range from $4 to $9 per person. Pony rides open from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

📍112 E. Thirrd Ave., Trappe, Pa. 19426, 📞 215-859-7302, 🌐 northernstarfarm.net, 📷 @NorthernStarFarm, 🕑 through Oct. 27, Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Olszanowski Farm

Olszanowski Farm is known for its long hayride through the farm fields and woods. First, take a short ride to the patch where you can pick from a variety of pumpkins for 80 cents per pound. Then, get back on the hay wagon for a 20-minute ride back to hoop house for $3 per person. Everything is grown on the farm. There’s also a sprawling 5-acre corn maze. Hayride to pick-your-own pumpkins is $3 per person. Corn maze is $8. Children 5 and under are free for all activities.

📍315 Pughtown Road., Spring City, Pa., 19475 📞 610-506-7851, 🌐 facebook.com/OlsFarm, 🕑 through Oct. 31, Saturday to Sunday 11 a.m. 5 p.m. or by reservation.