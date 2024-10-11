🍂 Peep this | Outdoorsy Newsletter

In today’s edition:

Advertisement

☀️ Your weekend weather outlook: Great for outdoorsy activities. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s. Wondering where the typical late fall storms are? Tony Wood explains how Philly’s growing dry spell is connected to Hurricanes Milton and Helene.

— Paola Pérez (outdoorsy@inquirer.com)

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

Swaths of the Keystone State are seeing shades of yellow, red, orange, brown, and purple. Believe it or not, we’re already halfway through the fall foliage season. It might be a short one, and we simply can’t miss this transformation.

Thankfully, Charmaine Runes came through with a creative map showing when and where we can expect to catch these glorious palettes across the commonwealth.

The color-coded map indicates when the leaves are:

🟢 not yet changed

🟡 starting to change

🟠 near peak

🔴 at peak

🟤 starting to fade

Right now: You can catch 🔴 peak colors 🔴 in some northeastern counties, and the leaves are 🟠 near peak 🟠 in most northwestern and north central counties. Philly still isn’t expected to peak for two to three weeks.

Check out the best spots to admire the colors. And look out for next week’s update, right here in Outdoorsy.

News worth knowing

🎤 Now we’re passing the microphone to Jason Nark. You’ll always find his work here.

ENON VALLEY, Pa. — In the valley of giants, pumpkins heavier than grand pianos rest atop cushioned pallets waiting to be weighed, while the mad scientist who grew them from tiny seeds sized them up from afar.

“No, not those ones,” farmer Dave Stelts says on this late September afternoon. “Those are just the babies.”

Like a Captain Ahab obsessed with gourds, Stelts, 65, stared farther off, his eyes fixing on the four, larger orange humps that rose amid a sea of leaves as big as elephant ears and vines thicker than human arms. That couldn’t possibly be a pumpkin patch the size of a basketball court. No way those behemoths could be actual pumpkins. It was, and they were.

Stelts’ eyes gleamed, a smile spreading across his face, as he did calculations in his mind. It’s no small task to weigh a pumpkin that breaks a ton, but width times height gives growers like Stelts an estimate, and this year, finally, he thinks one could break the Pennsylvania state record of 2,404 pounds. “Maybe more than one,” he says. — Jason Nark

It’s all in Nark’s full feature story. Go inside the wild world of competitive giant pumpkin growing.

📸 A calming view

🌳 Your outdoorsy experience

After our search for peace and quiet in our region, Kellie Flanagan of Fairmount wrote in to share her go-to place away from the “hustle and bustle” of the city:

“My first choice to escape from city life is the Horticultural Center and it always includes a nice pause at Shofuso. To me, the Horticultural Center has it all. I love trees and every time I go there I enjoy wandering around and noticing a tree I hadn’t seen before. I also appreciate the art throughout the grounds, particularly the sundial. My favorite spot to to sit and take everything in is in the gazebo.”

Learn more about this serene green space in West Fairmount Park.

📮 Give us a review of your outdoors experience for a chance to be featured in this newsletter. Email me back here.

Our next adventure awaits.

“I don’t know anything with certainty, but seeing the stars makes me dream.” — Vincent Van Gogh

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.