EPA reaches $4.2 million settlement, largest of its kind, over 2019 Philly refinery explosion

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Tuesday that it has filed for a $4.2 settlement — a record for its kind — with Philadelphia Energy Solutions over a 2019 refinery explosion and fire that rocked Philadelphia.

Tom Cinti, an EPA attorney serving in the Environmental Justice Division, said it was the agency’s biggest amount ever sought for a refinery under a Clean Air Act rule that requires owners and operators to “ensure that regulated and other extremely hazardous substances are managed safely.”

Advertisement

The amount “sends a message,” Cinti said.

The EPA found that Philadelphia Energy Solutions (PES) failed to identify and assess hazards posed by a pipe elbow in a hydrofluoric acid (HF) alkylation unit in the Girard Point refinery that ruptured due to “extensive” corrosion that had withered the pipe wall to the thickness of a credit card since being installed in 1973.

A resulting fire and explosions on June 21, 2019, forced the closure of the refinery, which had been in operation for 150 years, dominating a large chunk of local landscape in South and Southwest Philadelphia. At the time, it was the largest oil refining complex on the East Coast, processing 335,000 barrels of crude oil each day.

Hilco Redevelopment Partners purchased the 1,300-acre property in 2020 for $225.5 million. The company is developing the area as the Bellwether District. It broke ground in March for the first of 54 planned buildings that includes two large warehouses to be complete by the beginning of 2025.

The EPA filed the claim in U.S Bankruptcy Court in Delaware because PES entered bankruptcy shortly after the explosion.

PES has not admitted liability in the proposed settlement, which has a 30-day public comment period before final court approval. If approved, money would be paid from the company’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization plan.

This is a developing story and will be updated.