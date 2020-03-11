On June 27, Megan woke up at 5 a.m. and soon found herself googling, “What does it feel like when your water breaks?” They labored at home until after lunch, then headed to Abington-Jefferson Hospital, toting their yoga ball. After each contraction, even the fiercer ones brought on by a Pitocin drip, Dan would coach her: Can you do one more? “He helped me get through them one at a time, which was awesome.”