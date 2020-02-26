She and Kate were already living together, along with Kai, Kim’s toddler son from her previous marriage, in a Queen Village townhouse. And Kate had proposed — an elaborate ruse involving fake tickets for a “members-only” holiday bash on a weekday at World Cafe Live. Kate got a haircut, bought a dress, and prepared a small journal for Kim, with anecdotes about their relationship. She glued some of the pages together and cut out a hole large enough to cache two rings.