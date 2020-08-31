After about a year or so, Cruz and her boyfriend parted ways. For their first date, Gatta picked up Cruz at her parents’ house. They ate at a little Fishtown restaurant and stopped at a couple of bars. Cruz surprised Gatta by knowing her way around a pool table. On the car ride home, she asked him about the music he was playing. He explained that it was a playlist he put together of songs that reminded him of her. She started to cry.