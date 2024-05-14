Your guide to Philly-area farmers markets open for the season

As cherry blossom trees in the city shed their petals, farms in Pennsylvania and New Jersey are getting baskets and crates ready with lush berries, juicy citrus, vibrant tomatoes, crisp snap peas, and more for weekday and weekend markets across the region.

From West Philly to Wildwood, farmers markets are the intersection of fresh and local. Players like the Food Trust, a national nonprofit, and Farm to City operate many of the markets in the city and surrounding suburbs. On any given day of the week, small businesses with their homemade products and farmers with the season’s produce give residents the opportunity to stock their kitchens. And for Philadelphians with a CSA (community-supported agriculture) subscription with a local farmer, it’s the spot to pick up orders.

Whether you’re a farmers market novice or a regular with a designated tote bag, here are a handful of farmers markets in the Philly area to enjoy year-round or till the fall. We’ve also noted which farmers markets offer CSA pickups, plus operating schedules, in a handy table below.

On any given Saturday, you can expect a variety of booths wrapped around Clark Park in West Philly. This year-round farmers market, run by The Food Trust, features such locals as Hands on the Earth Orchard fruits, Valley Milkhouse artisanal cheese, and Nilaa Coffee. Other vendors offering clothes, jewelry, and books fill the park for a fun solo outing or a family-friendly weekend destination.

📍43rd St. & Chester Ave., 🕒 Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Center City residents and visitors spend Saturday mornings perusing fresh produce, garnishes, and herbs from Brogue Hydroponics in Brogue, Pa. This market is open year-round.

📍23rd & Pine Streets, 🕒 Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon

In Society Hill, roam around tables stocked with Griggstown Quail Farm fruit pies and quail eggs, High Street breads and baked goods, and fresh produce from a garlic farm in Doyelstown, Pa. With more than 25 weekly and rotating vendors year-round, Headhouse is one of The Food Trust’s largest farmers markets and a hot spot for online orders year-round.

📍2nd & Lombard Streets, 🕒 Sundays; the market, now open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting in early May.

Rows of apples and apricots in blue baskets and sweet potatoes and tomatoes in crates wait for you at this West Philly market at Overbrook Presbyterian Church. Fresh produce comes from Homestead Gardens and Walnut Spring Orchard, which offers baked goods too.

📍Lancaster & City Avenues, 🕒 Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Throughout the year, Thursdays are for vegan baked goods from Amira’s Delites, cheese from Chester Springs, Pa., and organic veggies from Mount Joy, Pa. Find these weekly vendors and others at this spot in the bustling Fairmount neighborhood.

📍22nd St. & Fairmount Ave., 🕒 Thursdays, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The seasonal farmers stand on 52nd and Haverford is a favorite for senior residents of Haddington. Sunny Acres Farm and Mill Creek Urban Farm bring fruits, veggies, and flowers. Cooking demonstrations by nutrition educators are also featured in this market. Check The Food Trust website for opening dates.

📍 52nd St. & Haverford Ave., 🕒 Wednesdays, noon to 4 p.m.

Chat with vendors from Malvern to Shoemakersville on Saturdays throughout the year at Germantown Avenue and Winston Lane. Rotating vendors include Taproot Farms, Canter Hill Farm, Haven Farmstead, Pasta Lab, Milk Jawn, and Market Day Canele.

📍Germantown Ave. & Winston Lane, 🕒 Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon

Stop by Aaji’s table for tomato lonsa, Lost Bread for a sourdough loaf, and Potato Homestead for herbs — all the ingredients you need for a hearty snack after a visit to the year-round market.

📍Moyamensing Ave. & Morris St., 🕒 Sundays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Food, produce, and craft vendors come out rain or shine throughout the year on Ridge Avenue. This Saturday market under the Twin Bridges in Fairmount Park features meats and eggs from Brophy’s Spring Hollow Farms, starter plants from McCann’s Farm, and rainbow Swiss chard and cherry radishes from Everwild Farm. Candles, paintings, cutting boards, and more are also offered. Community and music groups are also on hand.

📍4100 Ridge Ave., 🕒 Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Starting June, vendors, including Habitat Coffee Roasters, Triple Bottom Brewing, and Taste of Puebla, return to the Singing Fountain at at Passyunk and Tasker Streets for a market operated with support from the East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District.

📍Passyunk & Tasker Streets, 🕒 Wednesdays, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Venture into Rittenhouse Square Park on Saturdays and you’ll find vendors galore. Beechwood Farms sells a sweet variety of apples, while Davidson Exotic has baskets of mushrooms. Stop by the A-Frame Apiary for a jar of honey.

On Tuesdays, Rineer Family Farms and Hands on the Earth Orchard offer produce. Lost Bread Co., Second Daughter Baking Co., and others have tables. This market is open year-round.

📍18th & Walnut Streets, 🕒 Tuesdays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pick up fresh produce from Root Mass Farm at the bustling Frankford Transportation Center starting June 6. Early summer offerings include beets, broccoli, strawberries, basil, thyme, and scallions.

📍Bustleton & Frankford Avenues, 🕒 Tuesdays, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Bright red apples in woven baskets sit on the table, along with baked goods, honey jars, and herbs. Peruse or pick up produce at the biweekly market — stop by Manna Bakery for Palestinian-influenced baked goods. After, pop into Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee & Books for an iced strawberry cheesecake latte.

📍5501 Germantown Ave., 🕒 Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In Manayunk, Pretzel Park is the spot for your produce. Honey, handmade candy, pastas, coffee, and more are available weekly on Saturdays. Check out the full vendor list online — many offer preorder for quick pickups.

📍4300 Silverwood St., 🕒 Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

With a cup of Old City Coffee in hand, walk around the fresh greens, berries, citruses, cheeses, and breads displayed at this farmers market. Purchase chocolates, nuts, Tunisian olives, herbals, fermented goods, coffee beans, and jams too. The market opens May 29.

📍 20 N. American St., 🕒 Wednesdays, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

In May, McCann’s Farm, PetAl Plants and Flowers, and other vendors return for the market near Jefferson Hospital.

📍 10th & Chestnut Streets, 🕒 Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A block away from El Centro de Oro, this seasonal farm stand offers fresh fruit and vegetables from Hayday Farms. Visit The Food Trust online for opening date info.

📍 4th & Lehigh, 🕒 Tuesdays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Find fresh produce like seasonal apples from Drum’s Produce at this Oxford Circle neighborhood market. Visit The Food Trust online for opening date info.

📍 Castor Ave. and Hellerman St., 🕒 Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

New to the Food Trust’s roster of markets, this weekly yearlong farmers market. Explore more than a dozen vendors from farmers to chocolate makers, and special second Saturday events like live music, kid-friendly activities, giveaways, and more.

📍 2nd & Germantown, 🕒 Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Outside of Philly

Over the bridge, visit the borough of Collingswood for the Saturday farmers market. A robust group of vendors, including New Jersey farms and neighboring restaurants, set up (no matter the weather) underneath the PATCO High Speedline. The market is open with farms offering preorders for pickup and home delivery.

📍 Collings and Irvin Avenues, 🕒 Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon

In Bryn Mawr, buy fresh pasta from Aunt Mamie’s, gluten-free whoopie pies from Amaranth Bakery, buckwheat ales from Deer Creek Malthouse, and more. The Saturday market, open year-round, is located at Bryn Mawr Station.

📍 Lancaster Ave., between N. Bryn Mawr and Morris Avenues, 🕒 Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This year-round market highlights vendors within a 150-mile radius of the borough. The market operates the first and third Sundays from December through May. Starting in June, the market is open every Sunday through November.

📍 98 S. Edgmont St., 🕒 Sundays, 10 a.m. to noon

Ciders, baskets of strawberries, loaves of whole wheat, tubs of Milk Jawn ice cream, coffee beans, and more return May 11. The Swarthmore Farmers Market offers a variety of vendors from Waffles Philly to Trotter Hill Alpacas, plus local musicians and art booths.

📍 Town Center Parking Lot, 🕒 Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon

On May 25, Downtown Wildwood kicks off its 11th season with 60-plus vendors. There’s plenty of produce to choose from and no shortage of baked goods to try. Find pies, sticky buns, boozy cakes, and more. Grab an iced coffee or cold-pressed juice from vendors and check out the hot sauces, pickles, jerky, spice mixes, and other local products.

📍 3400 Pacific Ave., 🕒 Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Head to the public plaza at the Hotel West & Main for Conshohocken’s Saturday farmers market. Snack on pão de queijo, a fresh warm cheese bread, from Merenda Box as you pick up produce from Pieri Farm and peruse other vendors. The market begins May 18 and runs through the beginning of Novemeber. Expect live music from 10 a.m. to noon.

Note: There is free parking in an adjacent parking garage.

📍 46 Fayette St., 🕒 Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon

While the lineup changes a bit each week, there are plenty of vendors to choose from at this Friday market down the street from The Creamery. Sundry Mornings Spice Co. brings hot sauces and condiments. Swallow Hill is one of your homegrown produce suppliers.

📍 600 S. Broad St., Kennett Square, 🕒 Fridays, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Spend Saturday under the Gay Street Bridge, along the French Creek Trail at the Phoenixville Farmers’ Market. Find hand-picked berries, eggs, baked breads, vibrant produce, meats, and more from a wide selection of farms. Pre-orders from Birchrun Hills Farm, Deep Roots Valley Farm, Neighbours Farmstead, and others listed online.

📍 200 Mill St., 🕒 Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon

Munch on hand-rolled soft pretzels from Country Twist as you look for fruits and veggies at Good Harvest Farms, beef and pork at Heebner Meats, pound cakes and Philly-style sticky buns at D’Innocenzo’s Bakery, and other vendors. Buy items three days a week at this year-round market in Wayne, Pa.

📍 389 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne 🕒 Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This Chester County is all about the produce with a number of farms with selection of offerings every Saturday starting May. Expect vendors including Conebella Farm, Blueberry Hilly Farm, Lindenhof Farm, Tally Ho Coffee and others.

📍 The corner of Church and West Chestnut streets, 🕒 Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hosted by Culinary Harvest, the Berwyn Farmers Market sits in Bronze Plaza from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Explore the market on Sundays with vendors including Glass Jar Cookies, Fishtown Pickle Project, Taste of Puebla, Wild Fox Farm, Fungus Aurelius, and more.

📍 511 Old Lancaster Road, Berwyn, 🕒 Sundays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Beginning May 24, get your farmers market goods in the evening at Jenkintown Night Market. Buy vegan cookies for people and pets from Pawlifornia, spices from Sam’ Rubs and Spices, LLC, individually wrapped pound cakes from Aunt Orphia’s Delicious Homemade Pound Cake, and hot sauce from Heckler Hot Sauce. And High Family Acres is the resident farmer.

📍 703 Greenwood Ave., Jenkintown, 🕒 Tuesdays, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Upper Merion Farmers Market opens on May 18. Every Saturday, the market located on Nor-View Farm in King of Prussia features vendors including Spring Creek Farm, Full Table Farm, and Quarry Hill Farm. Enjoy food trucks and a beer/cocktail garden as you shop.

📍 670 N. Henderson Road, King of Prussia, 🕒 Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.