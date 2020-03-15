According to a 2015 study in the Open Journal of Animal Sciences, about 1.2 million pets are surrendered each year, with about 73% either given to family or friends or relinquished to a shelter. About one-third of the pet owners with incomes less than $50,000 surveyed said access to free or low-cost pet food would have helped keep the pet in the home. Another 40% said help with veterinary costs would’ve done the same.