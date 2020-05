Jim Fennell, 77, takes a picture of ice sculptor Peter Slavin’s replica of Robert Indiana’s Love sculpture, along Boathouse Row in Philadelphia, Pa. on May 10, 2020. Slavin normally sculpts 30-40 ice works a week for weddings, concerts, conferences, and other events. Now that he’s out of work due to the coronavirus outbreak, Slavin is doing guerrilla ice sculpture as street art.