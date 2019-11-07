Primary materials: I do the drawings on paper with a dip pen and use ink washes for shading. I take each image into Photoshop and turn it into a half-tone image. That’s screen-printed using a special ceramic ink, which is then transported onto ceramics that I make. Some of the pieces have layers of gold luster that obscure part of the illustration. As the piece is used over time, the gold luster slowly fades, and the viewer is able to see what is hidden behind, say, the speech bubble or window. It creates a delayed narrative.