A Philadelphia Flower Show sneak peek from the Pa. Horticultural Society

Snow was falling outside, but in a Center City hotel, there was the fragrant promise of spring as the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society gave a sneak peek Friday morning into the 2024 Philadelphia Flower Show.

“United by Flowers” is the theme of this year’s show, which will be held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center from March 2 to 10.

The Flower Show’s organizers described this year’s event as a celebration of the communities created by a shared love of gardens and the connections that affinity help to create. Last year’s show, “The Garden Electric,” brought the event back to the Convention Center after a temporary spell outdoors.

“This year’s theme is about a lot more than just beautiful flowers, but surely there will be thousands and thousands and thousands of beautiful blooms to greet you as you come to the Convention Center,” said PHS president Matt Rader. “This year’s show is about the tapestry of community that makes Philadelphia and its suburbs thrive.”

Jazelle Jones, Philadelphia deputy managing director for special events, said the Flower Show, which started in 1829, is an important event for the city.

“The Flower Show is a big economic driver for the city of Philadelphia, and it isn’t just about blooming flowers,” she said. “It’s about blooming businesses, welcoming visitors, and uplifting the hearts of our city’s small businesses from river to river.”

In addition, Jones said the PHS’ year-round community greening work, supported by the funds raised by the Flower Show, “helps neighbors and residents in the communities build a bond of relationships.”

”You’ll be really surprised how it makes people come together,” Jones said.

2024′s Flower Show exhibits

This year’s show will feature homages to various neighborhoods and regional towns made by educational exhibitors.

Saul High School, for example, will create an exhibit to celebrate Roxborough, while the Lakeside School will honor the Italian Market. Delaware Valley University will attempt to capture the charm of Doylestown. And that’s just the beginning.

The Entrance Garden, visitors’ first experience at the Flower Show, will channel the reflecting properties of the largest body of water ever created for one of the shows.

There will be several new exhibitors. In addition to horticultural designers, the United States Geological Survey Team will create an exhibit to celebrate native bees and their importance to our environment.

The show will feature kid-centric and family-friendly activities like Butterflies Live!, an exhibit with live butterflies among flowering plants, and Kids Cocoon, a horticultural-focused playspace. Other visitors can join in container gardening workshops.

Favorite activities will return like Fido Fridays, where canine visitors are welcome. And Saturday, March 9, will be Flowers After Hours, the Flower Show’s annual dance party — “Shimmer and Shine!” is this year’s theme.

Special-interest tours and plenty of shopping options will be on offer, too.

Ticket prices start at $29.99. Information about tickets can be found at phsonline.org.