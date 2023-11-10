Philadelphia Flower Show announces theme for 2024

In March 2024, the massive, immersive floral garden returns to the Philadelphia Convention Center with a new theme.

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society announced “United by Flowers” as the 2024 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show theme on Friday. The 195th PHS Philadelphia Flower Show will be held March 2 to 10.

The theme celebrates spring blooms that bring people in the region, nation, and world together for the joy of gardening. It’ll honor professional designers, amateur competitors, floral-dressed fashionistas looking for a selfie, and generations of families and friends who make the show an annual tradition.

“In a world where loneliness has become an epidemic, the PHS Philadelphia Flower Show brings people together to connect over their shared love of gardening and floral beauty,” Seth Pearsoll, vice president and creative director of PHS, said in a statement. “It is a place where magic happens, and where people from all walks of life come together as one. This growing community represents the essence of United by Flowers.”

Last year, the Philly Flower Show brought the crowds back to the Philadelphia Convention Center after two years outdoors in South Philly, hitting the “wow” factor with the “Garden Electric” theme, aimed to recreate the current that runs through one’s body after experiencing excitement. Exhibits included “Eye Candy,” bringing the “electric energy and magical excitement of being a kid in a candy store,” the “mind-blowing (and glowing) experience” of “The Cerebral Garden,” and other standouts noted by the Inquirer’s Stephanie Farr.

For the 2024 flower show, expect a flower-filled entrance garden, large-scale floral creations and gardens designed by local, national, and international florists and garden artists, artistic floral exhibits, a shopping market, and crafting experiences.

There will also be a houseplant and indoor plant competition with entries from expert and amateur horticulturists. The competition is open to all — interested competitors can learn more online.

Tickets are now on sale “at the lowest ticket price of the year,” according to the statement. “The new pricing structure features a variety of options to offer more flexibility, while providing substantial pricing incentives to improve customer experience.”

Purchase tickets online. Weekday tickets are $34.99 for adults, $25 for students, $20 for children. Friday and weekend tickets are $39.99 for adults, $30 for students, $25 for children. After 4 p.m., adults can get in for $29.99. Note: There will be a $5 discount on weekdays and a $7 discount on weekends when purchasing two adults and one child ticket or two adults and two child tickets.