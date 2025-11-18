How to do the Philadelphia Marathon with kids: A parent’s guide

Marathon weekend can look chaotic — thousands of runners, crowds along the Parkway, and traffic everywhere — but it can also be one of the most fun, kid-friendly days in Philadelphia.

Between the Nemours Children’s Run, the Health and Fitness Expo, easy cheering spots, and plenty of stroller-friendly food stops, there’s a lot for families to enjoy without getting overwhelmed.

Here’s how to navigate the Philadelphia Marathon with kids in tow.

Kids Run: The Nemours Children’s Health Philadelphia Kid’s Run

If your kids want to be part of the action, the Nemours Children’s Health Philadelphia Kid’s Run is the easiest entry point.

📅 Sunday, Nov. 23 ⏰ 10 a.m. 📍 Eakins Oval (22nd St. & Benjamin Franklin Parkway)

Kids run age-specific, short-distance dashes along the Parkway and get an event T-shirt, a finisher medal, and special goodies.

Nothing is timed, so the emphasis is fun. Children may only run in their age group, and each child is limited to one race. A parent or guardian must be present, but adults can’t run with the kids.

Come early. Before the races, kids can enjoy:

sports zone (football, baseball, basketball, soccer) magician and juggler face painting and temporary tattoos medal decorating balloon art bean bag toss and yard games

This area is stroller-friendly.

There’s also a special “Champions in Training” Kids Zone activation from noon to 1 p.m. at Eakins Oval, where kids can:

do a shakeout session with the pros ask questions in a Q&A maybe even race them

The session is led by Olympians and professional elite marathoners Jared Ward, Dakotah Popehn, and Lauren Fleshman, giving kids a chance to meet real marathon athletes up close.

Best viewing spots with kids

The marathon route stretches across Center City, Fairmount, and Manayunk. These spots are easiest for families:

Chestnut Street at Mile 1: High-energy, big crowds, and runners come through early — good for short attention spans. There’s room on side streets for stroller parking. 34th Street / University City (around Mile 5 and Mile 13): Wide sidewalks, walkable from the Parkway, and you can catch runners twice here if you hustle. Manayunk’s Main Street (Miles 19–21): The loudest, most festive part of the race — think music, costumes, cowbells. Great for older kids; may feel crowded for toddlers. Kelly Drive (Miles 22–24): Quieter stretch with room to spread out. Better for small kids and families who want to avoid packed sidewalks. Cheering tip for kids: Have them call out runners’ names from their bibs — runners light up when a kid yells their name.

Getting Around: Transit, biking, and parking for families

Getting to the start/finish near the Art Museum is doable — especially with public transit.

SEPTA (big perk for parents)

Children 11 and under ride free with a fare-paying adult. Buses that usually stop near the Parkway (7, 32, 33, 38, 43, 48, 49) may be detoured. Check SEPTA’s System Status before you head out.

Regional Rail is helpful if you’re heading to Manayunk to cheer between Miles 19 and 21.

Driving & parking

Road closures are extensive, so expect detours and delays. If you plan to drive with kids, park early.

Nearby garages include:

22nd & Walden Sts., SP+ Parking 222 N. 20th St., Standard Parking 1815 Cherry St., Logan Square Parking 1815 JFK Blvd., Central Parking System

For the extensive list of road closures, parking, and transportation, check out our main guide to the Philadelphia Marathon.

What to Pack When You’re Bringing Kids

Think of this as your “marathon diaper bag,” even if diapers aren’t involved.

Layers for everyone — gloves, hats, scarves. Snacks (lots) — lines for food vendors can get long. Water Charged phone with the Philadelphia Marathon app to track runners Hand warmers — great for little hands. A fun sign (or materials for your kid to make one on the spot). The Inquirer has plenty of ideas for those too.

Kid-friendly sign ideas

If your kid needs inspiration, try:

You’re super fast! Like superhero fast! Don’t stop! You’re almost at the snacks! Run like you’re chasing the ice cream truck! Go Birds! (And go YOU!) My arms are tired from holding this sign! My mom trained for months — I made this sign in five minutes!

Where to eat with kids along the route

Whether you need a quick warm-up or a post-race reward, we rounded up 10 family-friendly places along (or just off) the course — from dumplings and giant slices to pancakes, burgers, and big dining rooms made for strollers.

See the full kid-friendly dining guide.