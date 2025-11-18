10 places to eat with the kids along the Philadelphia Marathon route

Sure, you could pick up hot dogs, falafel, or shawarma from a street vendor while watching the Philadelphia Marathon. But here are 10 options for a family-friendly sit-down experience.

Menu style: Greek street-food café with gyros, souvlaki, salads, loukoumades, pita platters.

Kid-friendly notes: Counter-service; quick and easy food; typically calm; just off the Parkway near the start/finish corrals; there’s also a Center City location with counter service at 120 S. 15th St.

📍 161 N. 21st St, Philadelphia, 📞 215-964-9151

Italian Family Pizza

Menu style: Oversized New York/Philly-style slices, whole pies, garlic knots, stromboli, and a fabulous meatball sandwich on a house-baked roll.

Kid-friendly notes: Pizza is an easy win; quick service; plenty of room inside the dining rooms; outside along the Parkway for stroller parking and snacking while watching runners.

📍 1701 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, 📞 215-801-5198 (no website or social media)

Menu style: 70-plus vendors selling something for everyone, even the picky eaters, sandwiches, pizza, barbecue, ice cream, doughnuts, dumplings.

Kid-friendly notes: Perhaps the city’ most flexible spot for families: high chairs at several stalls, lots of grab-and-go, easy restrooms.

📍 51 N. 12th St. (or 1136 Arch St.), Philadelphia, 📞 215-922-2317

Menu style: Xiao long bao, dumplings, noodles, scallion pancakes, fried rice.

Kid-friendly notes: Dumplings and noodles are easy for kids; drinks for adults; can be busy but the food arrives fast.

📍 1024 Race St., Philadelphia, 📞 215-873-0258

Menu style: American comfort food, featuring burgers, chicken fingers, mac & cheese, salads, brunch dishes.

Kid-friendly notes: One of the most reliably family-friendly restaurants in the city, with a kids’ menu; plenty of room for strollers; drinks for adults; outdoor seating when weather allows.

📍 200 South St., Philadelphia, 📞 215-922-1813

Menu style: American comfort food, including chicken fingers, pancakes, burgers, mac & cheese, with vegetarian/gluten-free options

Kid-friendly notes: Open space, with indoor (and some outdoor) seating, a selection of adult drinks, and a “neighborhood joint” feel.

📍 121 S. 16th St., Philadelphia, 📞 215-569-3278

Menu style: Food hall with an interesting mix of Peruvian, Mexican, Southeast Asian, and Indian food, sandwiches, burgers, salads, coffee, pastries, and a Federal Donuts location.

Kid-friendly notes: High-ceilinged, spacious, good bathrooms, fast service — extremely easy for families and large groups; steps from the Walnut Street bridge spectator zone and across from 30th Street Station. There’s a bar, too.

📍 3025 Market St. (Bulletin Building at Drexel), Philadelphia

Menu style: Neapolitan-style pizza, pastas, shareable antipasti, wood-fired dishes.

Kid-friendly notes: Pizza and pasta are always kid wins; roomy layout; easy access relative to Center City; its East Falls location is right next to the Kelly/Ridge spectator stretch.

📍 4116 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia, 📞 215-438-4848

Menu style: Pizzas, salads, sandwiches; upstairs bistro has more plated entrées.

Kid-friendly notes: One of the most kid-friendly restaurants in Manayunk — booster seats, high chairs, pizza by the slice, lots of families on weekends; right on the marathon’s Manayunk out-and-back.

📍 102 Rector St., Philadelphia, 📞 215-483-2233

Menu style: Breakfast sandwiches, pastries, burgers, grain bowls, rotisserie chicken, smoothies.

Kid-friendly notes: Huge outdoor space in Bala Cynwyd overlooking the river (across from Manayunk), very stroller-friendly, plenty of room for kids to move around; great for families who want a calmer scene than Main Street.

📍 617 Righters Ferry Rd., Bala Cynwyd, 📞 484-434-8765