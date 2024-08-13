Back to school: Free supplies, drives, and backpack giveaways in Philly

It’s back-to-school season, and luckily, throughout August, there are drives, supply giveaways, and free backpacks that can help your little one be ready for the first day of school, which is Aug. 26 in Philadelphia.

Check out the supply drives listed below and connect with your community. Many back-to-school drives promote their events locally or through social media. Local schools, churches, and community organizations run supply giveaways, too. Keep in mind, many of these events offer free giveaways until supplies run out.

You can get free backpacks and school supplies at district back-to-school events throughout August. There will also be immunization clinics with preregistration, pre-K to 12th grade registration, and you can receive important updates about the forthcoming school year.

Aug. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Central High School Football Field, 1700 W. Olney Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19141 (use field entrances on Somerville Ave.) Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at George Washington High School Football Field, 10175 Bustleton Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19116 Aug. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fashion District Philadelphia, 901 Market St. Philadelphia, Pa. 19107 Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Martin Luther King High School, 6100 Stenton Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19138 Aug. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Roosevelt Mall, 2329 Cottman Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19152

House of Faith Ministries drive will offer free school supplies, giveaways, games, and more.

Date & Time: Aug. 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: 6624 Haverford Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19151

Find backpacks filled with calculators, scissors, notebooks, pens, pencils, and other school supplies.

Date & Time: Aug. 15 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Location: 5901 Market St., Suite 410, Philadelphia, Pa. 19139

Enjoy barbecue and get your hands on free school supplies at the Gentle Gratitude’s Back to School Giveaway at Connell Park. (Bring your kids to receive school supplies, which will be distributed first-come, first-served.)

Date & Time: Aug. 24 from noon to 3 p.m..

Location: 6401 Elmwood Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19142