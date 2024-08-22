A Philly Bookstore Crawl guide to the best books of 2024 so far

Philly bibliophiles, are you ready to embark on the Philly Bookstore Crawl?

The annual event is back for its second year this Saturday, Aug. 24 with special events and the debut of new bookstores. With no set schedule or route, Philadelphians can spend the day roaming bookstores, meeting authors, and scoring discounts from South Philly to Ardmore.

Eric Smith, a local young adult author and literary agent, is the mastermind behind the Crawl. He launched this celebration of Philly-area bookstores in 2023 after being inspired by similar events in Richmond, Va., and Ann Arbor, Mich. “I couldn’t shake how great one in Philadelphia would be should we ever move back,” Smith said.

Upon returning to Philly, Smith decided to create the Philly Bookstore Crawl to support indie bookshops that had been struggling since 2020. He hopes to “remind our community to pay these places a visit should we want them to stay here — and we certainly do.”

How does the Philly Bookstore Crawl work?

Smith likens it to Philly’s First Friday events: there’s no set schedule, and there are plenty of places to explore. With a map of participating bookstores and a list of events, you can hit up as many neighborhoods as you’d like or stick to just one. “The day is yours to plot and plan,” Smith said.

This year, Chestnut Hill bookshops organized a breakfast special with cafes near participating stores for hungry book crawlers. There will also be a preview of Binding Agents, an upcoming cook/book shop opening in the Italian Market, and a special AMA (Ask-Me-Anything) event at 10 a.m. at American Grammar in Kensington with Smith and other literary agents.

For Smith, the event is an opportunity to encourage readers and empower writers to stay connected to their bookstores. “Philadelphia is one of the greatest cities to be a book nerd in,” he said. “And if we want it to keep being that way, we have to keep visiting our indie bookstores, all year long.”

And these bookstores offer plenty of titles, including cookbooks featuring Indian American recipes, horror comic books, fictional family sagas, and collections of essays on collective power and righting wrongs, that’ll keep you coming back for more.

Below, we complied the best books of 2024 (so far) from participating bookstore owners to help you find the perfect read at this year’s Philly Bookstore Crawl — or any day of the year.

Best books of 2024 (so far), according to Philly bookstore owners

American Grammar: ‘Grief is for People’ by Sloane Crosley

Terrance Wiley, co-owner of American Grammar in Kensington, describes Sloane Crosley’s latest book as a compelling exploration of personal loss and the often awkward, yet deeply human, process of grieving. Crosley, known for her sharp wit and insightful essays, tackles the topic with a mix of humor and poignancy that makes the experience relatable and oddly comforting. Wiley highlights how the book’s blend of humor and sincerity makes it a standout in the crowded field of memoirs on grief. “I found myself laughing out loud, holding my breath, reading sentences multiple times, and jotting down notes for future reference,” Wiley said. The book is available in-store for $27 (hardback) and $18 (paperback).

📍2046 N Front St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19122, 🌐 american-grammar.com

Binding Agents: ‘Amrikan’ by Khushbu Shah

As the owner of Philly’s new cookbook bookshop, Catie Gainor knows a good cookbook when she sees one. And Khushbu Shah’s debut book “Amrikan” is “playful and jam-packed with craveable recipes — hello, saag paneer lasagna!” At the 2024 Philly Chef Conference, Gainor attended the “Who gets to write a cookbook?” panel where Shah spoke about her vision for the book and how she fought to get the design right to honor the Indian immigrants and diaspora that inspired the author. “And she crushed it,” Gainor said. The book will be available during the shop’s preview day at the Philly Book Crawl — it is also offered on the shop’s Bookshop.org storefront for $35.

📍908 Christian St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147, 🌐 instagram.com/BindingAgents

Mavey Books: ‘Real Americans’ by Rachel Khong

For Silla Alawa, owner of Mavey Books in Ardmore, “Real Americans” is a deeply moving novel that explores the immigrant experience in America through the lens of a multigenerational family. Khong’s writing is rich with vivid imagery and emotional depth, making the characters’ struggles and triumphs feel intensely real. Alawa was particularly drawn to how the novel captures the complexities of identity and belonging, themes that resonate deeply with the community at Mavey Books. Fans of “Pachinko” by Min Jin Lee and “The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore will find much to admire in Khong’s work. Available for $29.

📍8 Cricket Ave., Ardmore, Pa. 19003, 📞 610-818-2494, 🌐 maveybooks.com

Alex Schneider, 39, and Christina Rosso-Schneider, 32, of Drexel Hill, Pa., owners of A Novel Idea bookshop, pose for a portrait in their shop in South Philadelphia, Pa., on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Read more Tyger Williams / Staff Photographer

A Novel Idea: ‘Devil is Fine’ by John Vercher

Christina Rosso-Schneider and Alex Schneider, owners of A Novel Idea on East Passyunk Avenue, are long-time fans of Philly-area author John Vercher. “Devil is Fine” tells the story of a biracial Black man who inherits a plantation from his estranged white relatives following the death of his son. Exploring grief and racism through magical realism while maintaining humor, “we think this might just be his best book yet,” Rosso-Schneider said. The book is available at the shop for $28.99.

📍1726 E Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19148, 📞 267-764-1202, 🌐 anovelideaphilly.com

Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee & Books: ‘Loving Corrections’ by Adrienne Maree Brown

Evisa Gallman, bookstore manager at Uncle Bobbie’s, highlights “Loving Corrections” as a timely and essential collection of essays that address the challenges of our current social and political climate. Adrienne Maree Brown, a renowned activist and writer, offers readers a thoughtful exploration of belonging, accountability, and the power of collective care. Gallman sees the book as a guide for navigating these turbulent times with compassion and a commitment to social justice. Available for $18.

📍5445 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19144, 📞 215-403-7058, 🌐 unclebobbies.com

Multiverse: ‘Camp Zero’ by Michelle Min Sterling

Owners Sara Zia Ebrahimi and Gralin Hughes of Multiverse in Chestnut Hill couldn’t choose between two titles. For Ebrahimi, author Michelle Min Sterling builds a “visceral and relatable” world in “Camp Zero,” which follows “the intertwined fates of an undercover sex worker, a professor, and a feminist collective of researchers stranded in the wild” of a futuristic North America. And Hughes, who is the bookstore’s comic book expert, champions “Shook! A Black Horror Anthology.” The comic anthology illustrates 12 different horror stories from Black writers and artists, including Bradley Golden, John Jennings, Marcus Roberts, Roberto Castro, and Alessio Nocerino. Inspired by the EC Comics “Tales From The Crypt,” the stories are told through the lens of Black experiences, which makes it “a great collection for horror fans,” Hughes said. Both books are available in the store for $17.99 and $24.99, respectively.

📍8026 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19118, 📞 215-896-1073, 🌐 multiversephilly.com

Capricorn Books: ‘A Sorceress Comes to Call’ by T. Kingfisher

Jackie Q. Botto, owner of Capricorn Books in Jenkintown, describes “A Sorceress Comes to Call” as a dark and enchanting reimagining of a classic Grimm fairytale. T. Kingfisher, the pen name for Ursula Vernon, is known for her ability to blend humor, horror, and heart in her storytelling. This novel follows a young woman who must outwit her evil mother’s sorcery to save herself and those she loves. Botto was captivated by the novel’s rich character development and its clever use of magic to explore themes of family, power, and resilience. Available for $27.99.

📍605 West Ave. Jenkintown, Pa. 19046, 📞 215-681-2221, 🌐 capricornbookshop.com