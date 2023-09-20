The Avant-Garde Ball is Philly Fashion Week’s answer to the Met Gala

Expect Philly fashionistas to serve looks and sartorial drama this Friday at Philadelphia Fashion Week’s Avant-Garde Ball.

The deluxe cocktail party will feature live models strutting in deliciously decadent special occasion wear by up-and-coming couturiers Moerder Chains, Tim van den Heuvel, Conrad Booker, and Project Runway All Star alum, Prajjé Oscar. The three-hour affair will be held outdoors at Commerce Square and partygoers are encouraged to wear their most sumptuous, opulent, and unique ensembles.

“This is Philly’s own Met Ball,” said Philly Fashion Week founder, Kevin Parker. “Philly needs a luxe event where people can express their style and creativity, and where it’s OK for them to be bold, fresh, and fierce.”

The Avante-Garde Ball is just one fashion event in an event-packed week.

Starting Wednesday, Sept. 20 and wrapping Saturday, Sept. 24, this Philly Fashion Week is the city’s 18th. Founded in 2006 by Parker, and his business partner, Kerry Scott, the event has evolved from two days of runway shows to five days of fashion shows, networking events, and panel discussions that emphasize body positivity and diverse voices in the fashion industry.

There will be a strong focus on the business of fashion this year, Parker said, starting with Wednesday night’s kick-off event, “Industry Night: Navigating the Retail Space,” a panel discussion designed to help local designers sell their apparel at department stores and specialty boutiques.

“There are a lot of pitfalls that come that ultimately cause designers to lose thousands of dollars,” Parker said. “Many of these contracts are essentially predatory. People think that when they land their first big contract they are home free, but that’s only the beginning of the learning process.”

And at Sunday’s Business of Fashion Workshop, long-time New York fashion insider Fern Mallis (who created New York Fashion Week) will lead a conversation to help designers source collections and balance their books. There will also be a runway show, and Mallis will offer critiques to participating designers.

This year’s Philly Fashion Week is not all work and no play. In addition to the Avant-Garde Ball, models will take to the catwalk during four runway shows, all held at Commerce Square in Center City at 2005 Market Street, including the always sold-out “Lov’n My Curves,” showcasing models of all sizes, and the Luxe Street Wear Show that celebrates Philly’s unique athletic and streetwear scene.

“We are most excited about our two marquee runway shows,” Parker said. “They will feature the exotic and easy-to-wear looks of designers from Philadelphia and across the globe,” Parker said.

General Admission tickets for each Philly Fashion Week event are $50; VIP tickets are $150. Events will be held at Commerce Square, at 2005 Market Street and The Fashion District between 8th and 10th and Market Street. For more information, log on to phillyfashionweek.org.