North Broad Street is rich with history, home to places like the New Freedom Theatre, serving the city’s African-American community for 50-plus years and training such actors as Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr., and the Uptown Theater, which hosted the likes of James Brown, Michael Jackson, and Diana Ross in its heyday, from the 1950s to the ’70s. To hear many tales of the area, including those of civil rights activists and jazz musicians, embark on Philly Free Streets’ “Then & Now: Black History” scavenger hunt. Participants can pick up directions for the self-guided tour at any of the six designated rest areas (Callowhill Street, Poplar Street, Cecil B. Moore Street, Susquehanna Avenue, Lehigh Avenue, and Clearfield Street).