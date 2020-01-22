Owner David Oliver is carrying on the tradition that his father, Joe, started 21 years ago and christened “Heat for the Holidays.” The company provides the materials, their employees volunteer their labor, suppliers pitch in some of the units, and WSFS Bank supports the tradition with a donation. This year, the group was able to put heaters in the homes of four Pennsylvania families — in PennBrookhaven, Drexel Hill, Upper Darby, and Wyncote — and one in Vorhees, N.J. The recipients are chosen from nominations submitted to Oliver by community organizations and churches, or via word of mouth.