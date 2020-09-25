The PHL COVID-19 Fund has awarded $400,00 to 23 Philadelphia-area nonprofits in the latest round of grants.
The fund, which launched March 19 to help local nonprofits in response to the pandemic, is a collaboration led by the City of Philadelphia, Philadelphia Foundation, and the United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey.
This was the eighth set of grants, totaling $17.9 million. A total of 575 grants have been awarded, with some nonprofits receiving more than one grant.
Among the 23 nonprofits receiving grants in this round is The Camden Coalition of Healthcare Providers, which works to advance health care by implementing person-centered programs that improve care for people with complex health and social needs.
“The Camden Coalition of Healthcare Providers, like nonprofits throughout our region, is safely providing our existing programming while adapting to emerging needs related to COVID-19,” said Kathleen Noonan, the Coalition’s CEO. “With support from funders like the PHL COVID-19 Fund that have been responsive and swift in their giving, we have been able to focus on the vital work of supporting our community, which has been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.”
Another recipient was the Leon H. Sullivan Charitable Trust, which provides programming that facilitates economic and community development opportunities. The Trust operates a 67,000-square-foot building, The Leon H. Sullivan Human Services Center, that provides deeply discounted working space for nonprofits delivering social and human services to residents of North Philadelphia and the surrounding communities.
“These resources will enable us to maintain an acceptable standard of safety for our tenants and their clients who benefit from the health and human services, at the Leon H. Sullivan Human Services Center," said Mable Welborn, board chair of the Trust.
The fund remains open and will continue to grant money on a rolling basis. If you wish to contribute, visit phlcovid19fund.org.
“Safely reopening and prioritizing people’s needs are top of mind as we continue to respond, recover, and rebuild,” said Bill Golderer, President & CEO of United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. “As we focus on rebuilding efforts, it will take all of us working together to ensure that funding, resources and long-term planning remains a top priority to help our neighbors come back stronger and our communities more resilient.”
Here are the 23 nonprofit organizations that received the recent grants:
African Cultural Alliance of North America, $25,000; Agape African Senior Center, $4,000; Asian American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Philadelphia Foundation, $13,000; Asociación Puertorriqueños En Marcha, $25,000; Camden Coalition of Healthcare Providers, $25,000; Caring for Friends & Muslims Serve, $10,000; Chester County OIC, $25,000; Family Service of Chester County, $5,000; ICNA Relief SHAMS Clinic, $5,000; Indochinese American Council, $25,000, Korean Senior Citizens Association of Greater Philadelphia, $4,000; Leon H. Sullivan Charitable Trust, $25,000.
Maternal and Child Health Consortium of Chester County, $20,000; Maternity Care Coalition, $25,000; Montgomery County Community College Foundation, $20,000; Montgomery County OIC, $10,000; Philadelphia Interfaith Hospitality Network, $25,000; Philadelphia Youth Network, $25,000; SEAMAAC, $25,000; Sisters Returning Home, $19,000; The Work Group, $25,000; Urban Youth Kings and Queens, $4,000; Veterans Multi-Service Center, $25,000.
The Inquirer is owned by the Lenfest Institute for Journalism, which operates under the auspices of the Philadelphia Foundation.