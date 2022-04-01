Spring is finally here, and if you needed further proof, here it is:

Saturday marks the seasonal opening of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’s Pop Up Gardens in two Philadelphia locations.

The gardens, in all their foodie and floral glory, will return to Manayunk at 106 Jamestown Ave. and, for the eighth year, 1438 South St.

“These outdoor gardens are just so wonderful for your family, your pets,” said Cristina Tessaro, the PHS’s associate director in charge of the pop-ups. “Come sit out in the open safely. Enjoy some drinks.”

If you do, a portion of the proceeds spent at the gardens will be donated to further PHS’s greening work throughout the region.

The Pop Up Gardens’ menus this year include a new slate of food choices that is half plant-based. Executive chef Brian Lofink of Cantina Los Caballitos, the Royal Tavern, and Khyber Pass designed this year’s menus, with a focus on locally sourced produce and cuisine from the three restaurants.

Each garden has its own character and its own drink specialties, too.

The bar at Manayunk is serving up tiki-themed cocktails like the Sand Dollar and the Zombie, as well as returning favorites like the Woodermelon.

The South Street garden will be serving specialty cocktails like the Pink Peppercorn Paloma and frozen drinks like the Adult Water Ice to enjoy along with its drive-in nachos.

But there’s more than eating and imbibing.

Each garden will hold craft programs such as teacup plantings, macrame making, leaf printing, and other activities. In addition, the first Monday of each month at Manayunk and the first Tuesday at South Street will be plant swap events.

This year, Manayunk is featuring a game room with activities like foosball, Skee-Ball, and others.

Then there are the gardens themselves. The Manayunk pop-up will give guests the feel of an urban forest. At South Street, the summer months will bring vibrant tropicals to the lush spring botany for brilliant color well into the fall.

Revelers can also arrange space at either garden for private events. Information is available on the pop-ups’ website.

“We’d love to host that special occasion you didn’t get to host for the past two years,” Tessaro said.

Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 5 to 11 p.m. Thursday, noon to midnight Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. phsonline.org/events