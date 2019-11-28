TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer

A picture postcard of the Manhattan Bridge in New York is among the collection of cards from the '20s, '30s, and '40s that vintage post card collector Alfonso Garbayo gave to the descendants of the late William G. Rohrer. The prominent South Jersey businessman was 13 years old and living in Williamsport, Pa. when his father sent him the card after attending the first game of the 1923 World Series at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 23, 1923. The senior Rohrer wrote that he "Saw Babe Ruth make a three bagger." (Ruth's first inning triple didn't count for much in the game, against the NY Giants as he was tagged out at home on the second part of a double play two batters later. The Giants went on to win the game 5-4 on an inside-the-park home run by Casey Stengel in the top of the 9th inning. The Yankees went on to win the series in six games (It was the end of the team's first season in Yankee Stadium and the first of the Yankees' current 27 World Series championships.)