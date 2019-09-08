I’ve learned that sadness is always going to be a huge part of life. It can be crippling at times, but it is also what makes us see the happy moments even clearer. It makes us more grateful. While I’ve been hit so often with so many tragic, dark stories, I’ve also been exposed to an enormous amount of love. I’ve watched families who have buried children work tirelessly for causes to help other families. I’ve watched people pick up their broken pieces and turn them into something very, very beautiful. I’ve come to realize that the most important thing we can do is take care of each other. In the end, we are all we’ve got.