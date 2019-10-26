Pink Patrol. This month, 11 of the 15 canines in SEPTA Police’s K-9 unit have been sporting fashionable pink leashes as part of Project Pink Leash, a nationwide call for K-9 handlers to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The program is the brainchild of Throw Away Dogs, a Montgomery County-based nonprofit that transforms rescued dogs into capable K-9 officers and donates them to police departments around the country. The organization has donated five service dogs to the SEPTA Police. The pink patrol leashes, which are embroidered with each pup’s name and made by Longstroke Leads in Williamstown, grace more than 40 dogs nationwide, from Texas to Washington. Carol Skaziak, CEO and founder of the nonprofit, said $10 from every sale of the $50 leashes are donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Skaziak expects to donate about $450 to the foundation this year. For more information visit throwawaydogsproject.com.