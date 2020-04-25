Engman, who died in 2018 at 91, was cochair of the Department of Fine Arts and the chair of the graduate studies program in sculpture during his tenure at the University of Pennsylvania. He has a number of works in the Philadelphia area including After Iyenger, a mobile in Penn’s Chemistry Building, and After B.K.S. Iyenger at Morris Arboretum. He also collaborated with Penn students on The Peace Symbol, which is located in front of Van Pelt-Dietrich Library.