Rebecca was a freshman at Drexel when a friend said he was bringing some high school buddies to the spring jam featuring the band Jack’s Mannequin. “I thought [John] was cute. But he was a friend of a friend. I didn’t think I’d ever see him again,” she says. When John returned to school — he was at American University in Washington — the two began chatting via AOL Instant Messenger, a commitment in those pre-cell phone days because it required both to be parked in front of their computers.