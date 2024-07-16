A greased pole competition is coming to Spruce Street Harbor Park this summer

Greased pole climbers, are you ready for a new challenge?

In Philly, climbers typically use their legs and arms to shimmy up a vertical pole (typically a light post). But the upcoming Red Bull Championship Run invites climbers to switch things up and sprint up a diagonal greased telephone pole at Spruce Street Harbor Park on July 27. . Participants must use their speed and balance to snatch the flag at the end of the pole or risk being relegated to the sidelines in this event sponsored by the energy drink company.

Philadelphians are no strangers to greased poles, with Italian Market Festival’s climbing competition bringing out the best of the best. Fans celebrating sports victories and special occasions atop the poles — yes, we’re looking at you, Eagles fans.

“It’s so befitting of how we celebrate, how we go to the extreme, and the kind of fan base we are. It’s like ‘The pole is there, why not go up?’” Michele Gambino, market festival producer, told the Inquirer.

And now, climbers can add Red Bull Championship Run to the list of greasy competitions.

What to expect

Up to 100 athletes can participate in the run. On July 27, check-in will be from 3 to 4 p.m. at Spruce Street Harbor Park (301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.), followed by a briefing, DJ set, and the national anthem. Participants will gather at The Estuary at the Sea Philly Docks (215 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd) at 5:15 p.m. for the main competition.

Runners will sprint the pole to grab the flag in multiple rounds, with the pole re-greased for every 20 participants. The fastest participant will be crowned the winner of the Red Bull Championship Run. If no one gets the flag during the competition, the fastest participant to travel the furthest will win.

The awards ceremony will be at 7:30 p.m. Prizes will be announced closer to the event.

How to register

Interest in capturing the flag on a greased pole? Register for the run online for $29. Be prepared to answer some personal questions — the form will ask you to share your favorite Philly sports moment and team.

Red Bull Championship Run

📅 July 27, 5 p.m., 📍Spruce Harbor Park: 301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 🌐 redbull.com